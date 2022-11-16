Sting My Songs UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

The legendary artist Sting is confirmed to appear in the Bedford Park Concerts series. The former lead singer of The Police and 17-time Grammy Award winner announced his My Songs World Tour and will begin his show with the Park Concert Series at Kimbolton Rd, Bedford, on June 24, 2023.
The concert set list will include his written songs throughout his career with The Police and as a soloist. George Ezra will also be performing at the concert series on June 30. Fans can access the Tickets for Sting’s UK tour as it will go on sale at 9 am GMT on November 18 via the Ticketmaster website.
The artist will also play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 25. Fans can access the tickets as they will go on sale at 9 am on November 18 on the website scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.
Sting My Songs UK Tour 2023: All information
Here is the list of dates and locations.
- June 24, 2023, Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts
- June 25, 2023, Scarborough - Open Air Theatre
- June 30, 2023, Lancashire - Lytham Festival
- July 2, 2023, Cardiff - Cardiff Castle
- July 4, 2023, Halifax - The Piece Hall
Other artists Jamiroquai and George Ezra will also be playing at the Lytham Festival, which will happen from June 28-July 2 in Lancashire as part of Def Leppard, and Mötley Crüe‘s joint UK and Ireland tour.
Fans can check out more information about Sting’s My Songs World Tour on the artist's official website sting.com.
Sting is also known by his real name Gordon Sumner. The artist grew up in Wallsend, England. He was the frontman, bass player, and chief songwriter of The Police in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He later pursued a solo career. His band has gained worldwide recognition and won song of the year at the 1984 Grammys for their famous track Every Breath You Take.
The singer already has a career of almost 50 years, selling over 100 million records. The artist also sold his entire songwriting to Universal Music Publishing Group earlier this year in a deal that was estimated to be worth over $250 million or £184 million.
The agreement had all of the artist's solo tracks, including Shape Of My Heart, Fields Of Gold, and Englishman In New York. The deal had tracks that the artist wrote for The Police including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.