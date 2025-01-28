"Stop all the hype and just drop the damn game"—Internet reacts to a user claiming they have watched unseen GTA 6 gameplay

On January 25, 2025, an anonymous X user claimed that they watched hours of GTA 6 gameplay at the office of Rockstar Games. GTA 6, arguably the most anticipated release of the iconic GTA series, is set to drop in the latter half of 2025.

The last GTA game to come out was GTA V, which was released way back in 2013. Following years of speculation, Rockstar Games finally announced that GTA 6 was in production in February 2022. According to The Guardian report published on September 19, 2022, hackers got into Rockstar's servers at the time and leaked hours of footage pertaining to the unfinished versions of the game and the game's code.

On December 4, 2023, Rockstar dropped the game's first official trailer. The expected release date for the Playstation and Xbox Series S/X versions is the latter half of 2025.

As posted by a netizen @SaycheeseDGTL, an anonymous user claimed that they had seen a few hours of GTA 6's gameplay and praised its graphics. They claimed that shooting NPCs feels so realistic that it almost feels bad to kill them in the new game. Furthermore, they opined that the graphics are even better than Red Dead Redemption 2, which is widely acknowledged for its photo-realistic gameplay.

Netizens reacted to these claims and one user @Health00810 implored Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 without creating any more hype.

"Stop all the hype and just drop the damn game," wrote the user on X.

"Everything about the new GTA will go viral...Everyone is waiting for the video game to come out....," wrote another.

"They lying lol. Probably an employee 😂 they said themselves they love the rumors because it helps sell the game with hype," another chimed in.

"So it’s basically slow paced and less fun and just looks realer ?? I see where dis is going.. gon make sure to get dat gta collection if u haven’t already," a fan added.

One user opined that GTA players love the carnage of watching NPCs get massacred, writing:

"Nah n*ggas in the GTA are evil and tormented as hell cause there was no fight no commotion or nun niggas just sprayed bullets at random ppl in line."

"You underestimate the psyche of a gamer who loves carnage," agreed another.

"At some point we’re all gonna go to the beach and run over all them pedestrians…just to see something," quipped another user on X.

Some users also discussed GTA 6's comparison with Red Dead Redemption 2 in the comment section.

"They mean RDR 2 feeling, and they compare graphics with RDR 2 because it will be barely better and they count on the purple and pink lights to amaze people. It will be a good game but basically RDR 2 quality but in 2024 Miami," a user commented.

"This is so cap man 😭, "the graphics will be better than RDR 2" no sht RDR 2 is 7 years older, I saw the reddit post and reading it felt like them 2015 fan theories about what GTA 6 is gon be," declared another.

"It was hard on RDR 2 ngl no p***y shit but the NPC engagement was so damn interesting. It was no point in killing until it was needed. Wouldn’t say (feel bad) but you get more out of them alive. Killings a bonus," opined another fan on X.

The hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 is also evident from the fact that its first official trailer has racked up over 237 million views and 12 million likes on YouTube.

Viral meme video shows President Donald Trump ordering Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025

On January 24, 2025, an X user @Dirty_Worka released an AI-edited footage of newly elected President Donald Trump signing an executive order and directing Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025 and a second trailer for the game in January. The video has already attracted the attention of the gaming community, accumulating over 5.4 million impressions and 63k likes.

In the 32-second clip, Trump can be seen reading out the executive order:

"And lastly, sir, we have an executive order requiring Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025 and drop a second trailer next week."

While signing the order in the AI-generated video, Donald Trump can be heard saying:

"That's a big one. huh? A lot of people are waiting for this roll on for years. For decades. And everything would be revealed, okay?"

The video has mostly garnered positive reactions from netizens. While some have raved about the editing, others have opined that it almost looked like an authentic video.

