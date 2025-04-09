"Stop playing me, I'm sick of it" - Jacquees responds as fiancée Deiondra Sanders claims his family members didn't want to see their son

On April 8, R&B singer Jacquees responded to fiancée Deiondra Sanders after she claimed he and his family avoided meeting their son, Snow, because they didn’t like her.

Deiondra, daughter of coach Deion Sanders, started dating Jacquees in 2023. They announced her pregnancy in March 2024, got engaged in July, and welcomed their son, Snow Sanders Broadnax, on August 9, 2024.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom reuploaded Deiondra Sanders's tweets on the social media app, and in the comment section, Jacquees stated that he's a self-made man who provides his son with everything. The R&B singer then accused Sanders of allegedly not letting him take Snow anywhere without her.

"Dawg let’s stop playing with me everybody on here like I ain’t self made lets start there, second I provide everything for my son, and lastly she won’t let me take my son anywhere without her. Stop playing me I’m sick of it," he wrote.

Deiondra Sanders reportedly got into a physical fight with Jacquees' sister

Deiondra Sanders at Jacquees' Birthday Dinner Celebration - Image via Getty

According to Baller Alert's report, in February, a netizen tweeted at Deiondra Sanders, saying that Jacquees' sister allegedly beat her, and she ran away. The netizen also called Sanders a "roach" who doesn't leave that family alone.

"Let’s talk about how his sister was bout to beat your a** today and you ran to the back and he cursed you out. Your like a roach that won’t leave that family alone sis," the netizen wrote.

Deiondra Sanders replied to the netizen in a now-deleted tweet, claiming that the singer's family was reportedly scared to approach her when her father's security guards came up. She wrote,

"And let’s talk about once my daddy security came, n***as was scared to even be in the same room as me. I bet a h** know not to play with me now."

Jacquees' sister, Miracle, did not address the alleged fight. According to the media outlet's report, she posted a cryptic Instagram story. In it, she seemingly addressed Sanders and stated that people who get involved with her family can't prosper. She wrote,

"No weapon formed against me or my family will prosper. Not in this life or the next. We are covered."

Deiondra Sanders previously called out Jacquees and DeJ Loaf for allegedly faking a relationship to sell their album

According to Yahoo Entertainment's report, Sanders called out Jacquees and DeJ Loaf on February 10, accusing them of faking a relationship to sell their album, F*ck A Friend Zone 2. She also claimed she wasn't allowed to be with them because DeJ Loaf would be uncomfortable.

"People gotta fake a relationship to [sell] albums. Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiancée there. As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold," she wrote.

Jacquees' album, F*ck A Friend Zone 2, was released on February 14, 2025.

