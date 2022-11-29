"Stop pretending that Kim Kardashian has a soul": Candace Owens destroys socialite over response to Balenciaga child ad controversy

American political commentator Candace Owens recently slammed Kim Kardashian over her comments on the ongoing Balenciaga controversy.

On November 29, the 33-year-old personality took to her podcast RealCandaceO on the Daily Wire to criticize Kardashian's response of "re-evaluating" her relationship with the Spanish luxury brand after it was bashed for s*xualizing children.

Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod I publicly asked Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga for their pedophilic ad campaign thinking it would be easy for her to condemn child porn. Unfortunately, I was wrong. It took her 6 days to issue a pathetic statement in which she failed to part ways with the brand. I publicly asked Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga for their pedophilic ad campaign thinking it would be easy for her to condemn child porn. Unfortunately, I was wrong. It took her 6 days to issue a pathetic statement in which she failed to part ways with the brand. https://t.co/XsMLegY7t0

"Everybody, stop pretending that Kim Kardashian has a soul. I am done with the idea. The only thing that hurts Kim Kardashian is the idea that she is not going to be invited to the Met Gala, the idea that she is not going to become more famous, the idea that she is not going to call Anna Wintour and make it to the cover of Vogue."

On her podcast, Candace Owens slammed the Skims founder for her Twitter thread where she stated that she was "shaken by the disturbing images."

Before slamming Kim on her podcast, Candace Owens also publicly criticized her on the social media platform for her late response to the photo controversy.

"It only took 6 days for @kimkardashian to not actually condemn Balenciaga for child p**nography because although she was disgusted and outraged— money is money and sometimes you gotta let child p**nography fly for free clothes and money. Or something."

Candace Owens, who has been great friends with Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, has also publicly criticized the beauty mogul for her actions in the past.

Kim Kardashian's statement on the Balenciaga controversy

On November 28, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle to finally address the controversial photo campaign of Balenciaga, which has caused an uproar on social media.

In a lengthy statement, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum stated that she had been silent about the controversial Spring/Summer 23 collection of the label because she was trying to understand what might have happened.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

Kardashian went on to condemn child abuse and its propagation.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.

Kardashian then stated that she spoke with the executives at Balenciaga who will take "necessary measures for this to never happen again." She also appreciated the brand's apology and removal of the campaign pictures.

In the last tweet of the thread, Kardashian spoke about her future relationship with Balenciaga, for which she has been the brand ambassador since February 2022.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.

Balenciaga has been under fire ever since it released its latest campaign which featured two young kids holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style bondage.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Balenciaga Update:



The Yellow Tape featured in the satanic and sadistic children’s campaign was purposely misspelt BAAL



Baal is an ancient Canaanite demon God. Pagans ritualistically sacrificed children to this demon.



What’s going on at Balenciaga is clearly very dark Balenciaga Update:The Yellow Tape featured in the satanic and sadistic children’s campaign was purposely misspelt BAALBaal is an ancient Canaanite demon God. Pagans ritualistically sacrificed children to this demon. What’s going on at Balenciaga is clearly very dark https://t.co/ZXRBXe88e5

People accused the label of "messing" and s*exualizing children. Moreover, eagle-eyed critics also noticed other controversial items mysteriously placed in Balenciaga's photoshoot, like Michael Borremans' book Fire from the Sun and a "Baal" caution tape, which led to people suggesting darker things taking place at the luxury fashion brand.

