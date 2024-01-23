Storm Jocelyn: Yellow weather warnings issued for UK amid the destruction of Storm Isha that left three motorists dead

As the UK slowly recovers from Storm Isha, the country gears up to feel the brunt of Storm Jocelyn, the second storm predicted in the past 48 hours. According to the Met Office, Storm Jocelyn is set to barrel through the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 22 and 23), bringing gusts of strong 70 mph winds and rain to much of Britain.

According to ITV News, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm's biggest impact will reportedly be felt across the northern half of the UK.

Storm Jocelyn, the tenth named storm in five months, follows the havoc wreaked by the destructive 107 mph winds of Storm Isha that left many trees uprooted, buildings damaged, thousands of homes without power, and at least three people dead.

Storm Jocelyn to blow over Britain as amber and yellow warnings are issued

According to The Sun, the Met Office has issued an amber and yellow warning for heavy rain and gusts of winds up to 80 mph. An amber wind warning will be in position for northern and western Scotland from 6 pm on Tuesday until 8 am on Wednesday.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for the Midlands, Wales, Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland. Lancashire, Cumbria, and the western fringe of North Yorkshire are covered by a yellow rain warning on Tuesday.

Speaking about Storm Jocelyn, Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said:

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."

As per The Irish Times, Storm Jocelyn is expected to make landfall across Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, bringing strong winds. Met Éireann has issued an orange-level wind warning for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway and yellow wind warnings in Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon.

As Ireland still reels from the aftermath of Storm Isha, Storm Jocelyn is expected to add to the damage, resulting in challenging traveling conditions. The latter is also expected to cause undue damage to properties and disrupt electricity and mobile phone coverage.

Storm Isha's rampage through the UK left at least three dead

Storm Isha blew through the UK with ferocity on January 21, 2024, bringing with it a heightened level of destruction and chaos that resulted in casualties. Jimmy Rowe, a father of five, was one of the victims of the storm’s brutality.

According to The Sun, Rowe was driving along the N17 at Lisduff in Ireland when his car skidded off the road, resulting in his death. His brother, Albie Rowe, released a statement on Facebook, saying:

“Folks, with a heavy heart I bring you the heartbreaking news that our baby brother Jimmy Rowe has lost his life on the roads. Give your loved ones a hug you never know when it’s the last. Love you forever Jimmy,” the statement read.

Another casualty of the storm was a young woman in her 20s, who died in a collision in County Louth in the early hours of January 22. An 84-year-old man also died in a car crash as his Hyundai ran into a fallen tree on the A905 in Fife, eastern Scotland.

The UK is slowly recuperating from Storm Isha as 57,000 homes still await electricity. The clean-up following the storm slows down as the country once again rallies to face Storm Jocelyn on January 22 and 23.