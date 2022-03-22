Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and Lee Know latest to test positive for COVID-19 in the group, bringing the count up to five

COVID-19 continues its rampage in South Korea, with three more Stray Kids members testing positive. Changbin, Han, and Seungmin had tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Starting with Changbin on March 18, it did not take long for COVID-19 to spread throughout the group. Five out of eight members of the group are currently in quarantine.

The most recent bout of positive COVID results took place on March 21.

Currently, five out of eight Stray Kids members have been diagnosed with COVID-19

On March 21, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, announced the diagnosis of Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and Lee Know on Stray Kids's official fan cafe.

The post stated that the three affected members were already under quarantine as a pre-emptive measure, when they tested positive.

"Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have each been quarantined as a pre-emptive measure after testing negative on their PCR tests on March 19 (Saturday)."

JYP also stated Bang Chan's PCR test first came back inconclusive on March 20. It was only when he took the test again on March 21 that it came positive.

Hyunjin and Lee Know also tested negative initially before testing positive on the morning of March 21.

The agency assured fans that all five members were taking all precautions.

"Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have all received their third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as they are currently not presenting any symptoms, they are each quarantining in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities."

Meanwhile, all the group members are currently quarantining in separate locations, and have been doing so since March 18, when Changbin tested positive.

In light of the COVID-19 cases in the group, JYP entertainment postponed and canceled several of the group's promotional activities. Stray Kids' radio show appearances at SBS PowerFM’s Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time and MBC FM4U’s Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song at Noon, both of which were scheduled for March 21–22 (Monday–Tuesday) have been fully canceled.

The group's Video Call & Fansign Event, which was scheduled for March 26, has also been postponed indefinitely. JYP Entertainment stated that they would be providing an updated notice about the modified date and details of the event soon.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently made a comeback with their new mini album ODDINARY and the hit title track MANIAC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish