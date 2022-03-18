Stray Kids music show activities canceled for a week as Changbin tests COVID positive

Fans will have to wait longer to see Stray Kids perform their antiques while promoting the mini-album ODDINARY. On March 18, the day of ODDINARY’s release, the team's rapper Changbin was announced to have tested COVID positive. The news arrived as fans were in the midst of celebrating the mini-album’s release and music show performances.

JYP Entertainment stated that the Stray Kids rapper had completed his second dose of vaccination and had no symptoms. The agency halted all activities for the group in general and apologized to fans and industry professionals who were looking forward to the comeback.

Stray Kids’ Changbin tests positive for COVID on comeback day, assures fans he’ll return soon

The rest of the 7 members tested negative and will be living in separate residential areas for the time being.



Changbin tested positive for COVID, has no special symptoms and is currently in self-quarantine. The rest of the 7 members tested negative and will be living in separate residential areas for the time being. This week's music program schedule has been cancelled.

A prominent fourth-generation boy group, fans looked forward to Stray Kids’ performances and interviews during promotions for their first million pre-order selling mini-album, ODDINARY. However, they will have to wait for a few more weeks now.

On the morning of March 18, the group performed their activities for KBS’ Music Bank after all members received a negative result. For the afternoon activities, the group used self-test kits once again to rule out any possibility.

While the other members were cleared, Changbin tested positive for the virus on the self-test kit. He then visited a medical institution and took a rapid antigen test, which confirmed that the rapper was indeed COVID positive.

The announcement also mentioned that the remaining seven members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, tested negative from the rapid antigen tests.

However, as the members would have been determined as close contacts, the agency stated that all members would be staying “in isolated living spaces for the time being” for added precautions.

The group’s scheduled activities for this week have thus been canceled. While fans looking forward to the comeback might have been sad, Changbin sent messages on Bubble to reassure fans that he’ll be back soon.

Eum.. Don't worry!! It's just stated as c0vid positive, but I'm not in pain at all!! I'm so upset that this happened on the first day of our comeback.. I feel sorry... I've been looking forward a lot for this day

And Y/N must've looked forward to it tooㅜ C0r0na is really bad, right..? I'll get well soon and will come back really healthy so.. Please wait for me a little~!!!

Fans trend #GetWellSoonChanbin wishing the idol a speedy recovery

The STAY fandom was in joy watching Stray Kids perform on music shows and reveling in the newly released mini-album, ODDINARY. However, as soon as the news of Changbin being COVID positive dropped, they took to social media to wish him a quick recovery. They are also gearing up to ensure the group wins music show trophies despite their non-attendance to showcase their love for them.

My love , changbin , please be fine, take good care of yourself, and remember that you are my angel and the best person here. You have to get better and come back to us. I love you. rest will honey ♡ ♡ ♡

we love you so much and proud of you, get well soon , take care



Meanwhile, among the many exciting things the group has lined up for fans, one is them making their debut with MANIAC on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 18, 10:00 PM EST.

