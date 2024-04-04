Stray Kids’ Hyunjin donates 100 million Korean won to support people with hearing impairment

On his 24th birthday, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin donated 100 million Korean won to Snail of Love, an organization that helps hearing-impaired people.

According to Dispatch, this philanthropic act has landed him in the Snail of Love Soul Leader club, a league of major donors who have donated over 99 million Korean won to the organization.

Hyunjin expressed his thoughts through his agency, JYP Entertainment.

“As an artist who shares joy through music, I participated because I wanted to help in a small way in finding a voice. Although it is a small sharing, I want to share the precious love I received from my fans and enjoy the joy of music together", he said.

How will Stray Kids’ Hyunjin's 100 million Korean won donation be used?

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is making headlines for his recent philanthropic act, garnering much netizens' attention. The K-pop idol donated money to Snail of Love, a social service organization that helps the deaf by providing artificial cochlear surgery and hearing aids. They also provide social modification support and help raise public awareness regarding the impairment. Furthermore, they provide education for deaf children.

The S-Class singer's donation will reportedly be utilized for projects like speech rehabilitation therapy for people with hearing impairments. It will also be used for the replacement of artificial cochlear external devices with new ones.

This is not the first time the singer has made headlines for a large donation. In 2023, along with his fellow group member Changbin, Hyunjin donated 100 million Korean won to the International Non-profit Organization The Promise.

His donations were utilized for emergency relief projects that provided basic necessities and first aid treatment to the disaster-vulnerable groups in Turkey and Syria. Hyunjin and Changbin were also appointed as members of the Honors Club as one of the major donors.

Previously, the Stray Kids member went live to celebrate his 24th birthday with his fans. The theme of his birthday life was flowers and cinnamon roll, he played fun games with his fans while answering some of their questions.

The LALALALA singer also played a balance game to pick his iconic look with the help of his fans. The recorded video was uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel, Stray Kids, on March 20.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids’ recent fan meet in Seoul and Japan

As one of the major events this year, Stray Kids held their highly anticipated three-day fan meeting, taking over the hearts of fans with their electrifying performances. The SKZ's Magic School event took place at the KSPO Dome in the Songpa District, southern Seoul from March 29 to March 31.

In the special segment Magic Event, the boys performed songs by other K-pop artists like IU, NMIXX, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, LE SSERAFIM, EXO, and many more. Particularly Bang Chan, Changbin, and Hyunjin garnered attention from fans and netizens for their dance cover of LE SSERAFIM’s latest song, SMART.

Expand Tweet

As many fans enjoyed the fan meeting in person, the last show was aired online through the live broadcasting platform Beyond LIVE, on March 31.

Furthermore, the group is set to mark their first-ever live fan meeting in Japan with four upcoming shows in Osaka and Saitama. The group will hold their Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 SKZ Toy World at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 6 and 7. The other two shows are scheduled to be held on April 27 and 28, at Belluna Dome in Saitama.