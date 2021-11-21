Stray Kids long for someone in ‘Winter Falls’ MV teaser from Christmas special album

On November 22 KST, million-seller Stray Kids released their first music video teaser for their title track, Winter Falls, from their upcoming EP, Christmas EveL. Marking their third comeback in 2021 alone, the self-producing idol group has been on an album and content-release streak since winning Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War.
Christmas EveL consists of four songs, with double title tracks Winter Falls and Christmas EveL. It has another new song titled 24 to 25 and an English version of their super-addictive track DOMINO. Known for being powerhouses of talent, JYP Entertainment released the first teaser of Winter Falls, showcasing each member's longingness.
JYP Entertainment drops first MV teaser for Stray Kids' 'Winter Falls'
In the teaser clip, Stray Kids' all eight members wear layered outfits and seem in pain, longing for someone or something. Some members also hold objects which might have a significant role to play in the music video.
Hyunjin plays with a baseball ball, Lee Know gazes at a necklace, Felix with a snowglobe, and Han with a matchstick. In an almost orchestra-style, the members sing “Winter Falls” as I.N looks up into the camera with painful eyes in the end.
Watch the first teaser for Winter Falls below:
Stray Kids’ fandom, called STAYs, was eagerly awaiting the first look of Winter Falls as the song is both written and co-composed by the group’s multi-talented rapper, HAN. Along with two other all-rounder members, Changbin and leader Bang Chan, the trio makes up the sub-unit called 3RACHA, who has been in charge of the group’s discography since before its debut.
HAN’s self-composed songs bring out his lyrical and compositional genius, cementing his status as an ace in the group. With his solo songs such as Alien, HapPy and Close, fans can’t wait for Winter Falls too.
Other songs in Christmas EveL have also been written and co-composed by at least one 3RACHA member. The title song of the same name and DOMINO English Version is written and composed by all the three members - Han, Changbin, and Bang Chan.
Fans react to melancholic aesthetics in Stray Kids’ Winter Falls
In a Scars video call event with Stray Kids held on November 21, a fan asked Han about Winter Falls. He revealed that he wrote the song a year ago because he was “really interested” in writing a love song back then.
Check out how fans are reacting to the teaser’s aesthetics below:
Stray Kids’ Christmas special album Christmas EveL will be released on November 29, 6:00 PM KST.