Stray Kids long for someone in ‘Winter Falls’ MV teaser from Christmas special album

On November 22 KST, million-seller Stray Kids released their first music video teaser for their title track, Winter Falls, from their upcoming EP, Christmas EveL. Marking their third comeback in 2021 alone, the self-producing idol group has been on an album and content-release streak since winning Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War.

Christmas EveL consists of four songs, with double title tracks Winter Falls and Christmas EveL. It has another new song titled 24 to 25 and an English version of their super-addictive track DOMINO. Known for being powerhouses of talent, JYP Entertainment released the first teaser of Winter Falls, showcasing each member's longingness.

JYP Entertainment drops first MV teaser for Stray Kids' 'Winter Falls'

In the teaser clip, Stray Kids' all eight members wear layered outfits and seem in pain, longing for someone or something. Some members also hold objects which might have a significant role to play in the music video.

Hyunjin plays with a baseball ball, Lee Know gazes at a necklace, Felix with a snowglobe, and Han with a matchstick. In an almost orchestra-style, the members sing “Winter Falls” as I.N looks up into the camera with painful eyes in the end.

Watch the first teaser for Winter Falls below:

Stray Kids’ fandom, called STAYs, was eagerly awaiting the first look of Winter Falls as the song is both written and co-composed by the group’s multi-talented rapper, HAN. Along with two other all-rounder members, Changbin and leader Bang Chan, the trio makes up the sub-unit called 3RACHA, who has been in charge of the group’s discography since before its debut.

한 @strk1dz our lyricist, and composer of “winter falls” , han jisung. ♡︎ our lyricist, and composer of “winter falls” , han jisung. ♡︎ https://t.co/t2cS5YSetx

HAN’s self-composed songs bring out his lyrical and compositional genius, cementing his status as an ace in the group. With his solo songs such as Alien, HapPy and Close, fans can’t wait for Winter Falls too.

Other songs in Christmas EveL have also been written and co-composed by at least one 3RACHA member. The title song of the same name and DOMINO English Version is written and composed by all the three members - Han, Changbin, and Bang Chan.

Fans react to melancholic aesthetics in Stray Kids’ Winter Falls

In a Scars video call event with Stray Kids held on November 21, a fan asked Han about Winter Falls. He revealed that he wrote the song a year ago because he was “really interested” in writing a love song back then.

승떡 @sungdduk [속보] WINTER FALLS은 작년에 쓴 사랑노래임…

WINTER FALLS IS A 💕LOVE SONG💕 HAN JISUNG WROTE LAST YEAR [속보] WINTER FALLS은 작년에 쓴 사랑노래임…WINTER FALLS IS A 💕LOVE SONG💕 HAN JISUNG WROTE LAST YEAR https://t.co/UaDC1XIpDC

Check out how fans are reacting to the teaser’s aesthetics below:

0325 LOVESTRAYKIDS ⚡️ @backsdoor winter falls looks and sounds so good the contrast in the double titles skz are doing right now is so diverse it really feels like two different comebacks 😭 winter falls looks and sounds so good the contrast in the double titles skz are doing right now is so diverse it really feels like two different comebacks 😭

b.one @hanjingin changbin and felix for winter falls 🖤🤍 changbin and felix for winter falls 🖤🤍 https://t.co/wstxttorcF

피 @knowbinchan LEE LEE KNOW EVERYONE????

LEE LEE KNOW EVERYONE???? https://t.co/a7TN2f3C2H

yana @linoledge why do i feel like this whole cb is connected to side effects, first the reference of leeknow being the driver, and then now the city that was also shown in the side effects mv why do i feel like this whole cb is connected to side effects, first the reference of leeknow being the driver, and then now the city that was also shown in the side effects mv https://t.co/y2yhWzXWpZ

비니 @spearhyunnie CHAN AND LEEKNOW DRIVING AGAIN CHAN AND LEEKNOW DRIVING AGAIN https://t.co/esAolzKxyG

ㅂㅅㅎㄱ @thrccracha i feel like winter falls become the worst possibility after the sound monster invasion. christmas evel is the good ending cause we can see them still together meanwhile in winter falls they seem to fall apart except chan and minho who sit in the front.. i feel like winter falls become the worst possibility after the sound monster invasion. christmas evel is the good ending cause we can see them still together meanwhile in winter falls they seem to fall apart except chan and minho who sit in the front..

azi @straykiddies MY PACE LEE KNOW ERA IS BACK ?! MY PACE LEE KNOW ERA IS BACK ?! https://t.co/DbJe1Rprxc

ㅂㅅㅎㄱ @thrccracha felix on i am not seungmin on

trailer winter falls

teaser felix on i am not seungmin ontrailer winter falls teaser https://t.co/m3hSDfq3aZ

Stray Kids’ Christmas special album Christmas EveL will be released on November 29, 6:00 PM KST.

