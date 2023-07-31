"Stray Kids World Domination": STAYs rejoice as the group becomes the only 4th gen K-Pop act to reach 1.5 billion streams on Spotify in 2022 and 2023

Stray Kids achieved a significant milestone by hitting 1.5 billion streams on Spotify on July 29, 2023, marking their second time accomplishing this feat after reaching the same figure in 2022. This achievement makes them the only 4th generation K-Pop act to attain 1.5 billion streams in 2022 and 2023.

Other groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE also accomplished the 1.5 billion streams milestone on Spotify in 2022.

The news quickly spread among the STAYs, who naturally expressed their excitement about the group's latest achievement and took to social media to celebrate this remarkable milestone. One fan tweeted that the group is currently dominating the world with their music.

"Keep streaming Stay": Fans are proud that Stray Kids keep creating new records

STAYs are filled with pride as Stray Kids reached 1.5 billion Spotify streams for two consecutive years, and they can't help but share their excitement on social media. Fans encouraged each other to stream more and continue listening to the group's songs. Some are even determined to achieve 3 billion streams within 2023 and are exceedingly positive about reaching that milestone.

Fans are bestowing the title of 4th generation leaders upon them, recognizing their role in paving the way for other groups, and their latest achievement serves as proof of their influence. Needless to say, fans are over the moon with the latest news. Check how STAYs are reacting to Stray Kids' remarkable achievement:

while others bark from jealousy skz grow more nd more 4th gen leaders behavior

samantha.lovestay⭐️⁵



Let's increase our streams and not slow down! We have plenty of time! LETS GO FOR 3 BILLION!

Meanwhile, God's Menu by Stray Kids ranks as the 9th most streamed 4th generation K-pop group song on Spotify. The group's most streamed songs include God's Menu, MANIAC, Thunderous, Back Door, Miroh, Case 143, Red Lights, Charmer, DOMINO, and Christmas EveL.

Red Lights (Bang Chan, Hyunjin) has achieved over 110 million (110M) streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed B-Side track by a JYPE Entertainment group.

In other news, Stray Kids achieved a historic milestone by becoming the inaugural K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris. The group, consisting of eight talented members, captivated their fans with remarkable performances, on-stage charisma, impeccably synchronized choreography, and unwavering confidence during their center stage appearance at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp in Paris.

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. recently graced the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Their presence drew a massive crowd, leaving everyone mesmerized with their elegant black and navy blue attire.

Stray Kids will release their new summer song on August 1, 2023

On August 1, Stray Kids will celebrate the fifth anniversary of their fan club by unveiling a new summer song. The agency also plans to release behind-the-scenes videos of the band's album production, their collaboration with Photoism, and a video from a fan meeting. STAYs eagerly anticipate joining the group members in commemorating this milestone through the engaging content provided by JYP Entertainment.

Furthermore, an exclusive event in partnership with Photoism, renowned for its 4-cut photobooths, is set to take place. During this event, fans will be able to apply unique filters that feature the boy band members in their photos. This exciting event will run until August 20, adding to the anticipation and excitement among the fans.

The group recently made an announcement about their second Japanese EP album, titled Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl - Japanese ver. They also revealed concept photos of the album along with the announcement.