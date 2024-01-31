"Successful fanboy": Fans go gaga over Bright Vachirawit & David Beckham's interaction at the 30th anniversary of the Adidas Predator

On January 30, 2024, the Thai actor Bright Vachirawit attended the 30th-anniversary event of the Adidas Predator, where the brand launched the popular football shoe model PREDATOR 24, held on the first floor of the Central World shopping center in Bangkok.

At the event, Bright Vachirawit's interaction with the former professional football player of Manchester United, David Beckham, went viral on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over it.

Several videos and photos of the duo circulated on social media, where fans referred to the Thai actor as the successful fanboy, as he got to meet, sit next to him, and fulfill his dream.

Fans can't get enough of Bright Vachirawit and David Beckham's interaction at the Adidas event

As the global ambassador for the German athletic apparel and footwear corporation, David Beckham attended the launch of its popular shoe model, PREDATOR 24, at the 30th anniversary of the brand. He was also seen interacting with the famous Thai actor, Bright Vachirawit.

While the icon David Beckham was on the stage with the hosts, Bright Vachirawit was called there, where the hosts introduced him as the biggest fan of the football player, to which Bright replied that he was feeling amazing. As the Thai actor's dream came true to share the same stage with David Beckham, the duo's interaction melted the hearts of internet users.

Apart from hugging and conversing with the former footballer, Bright also got his autograph on his shirt and seemingly customized messages on the shoes.

The duo continued to chat throughout the event, and at one moment, David Beckham waited for Bright and put his arm around him. The duo also posed for many selfies, and fans could see how the Thai actor was glowing and feeling excited about meeting his idol and inspiration.

As the pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, fans could not stop swooning over the two legends interacting and mingling well together. Moreover, the former football player also shared a video selfie of himself with Bright, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, the duo also shared an interaction at the Tatler Ball Awards ceremony held in Macao in 2023, and the pictures of the duo decked up in their formal attire went viral on social media. Since then, fans have wished to see their interaction every now and then.

In recent updates, David Beckham also visited Seoul with fellow ambassador Jung Ho-yeon, famous for Squid Game, to attend the 2024 Predator 30th-anniversary celebration. The Thai actor recently made a cameo appearance in the drama Enigma.