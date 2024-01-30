"We're getting that Cartier BA announcement": Brands' communication coordinator's interactions with Hyunjin's latest Instagram post spark speculations

On January 30, Stray Kids' Hyunjin shared a new post on his official Instagram handle, which featured three pictures of the idol. The images quickly went viral on social media, with fans and followers liking and commenting on them.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that TC Candler, Cartier's Communication Coordinator shared, liked, and commented on Hyunjin's latest pictures. This led to speculation among fans that the idol might soon be announced as the global or brand ambassador for the French luxury goods brand.

Fans soon expressed their excitement about the possibility on social media, wishing for an official announcement about the Stray Kids member being the face of the brand.

Fans wish to see Stray Kids' Hyunjin as the latest ambassador for the luxury brand Cartier

Stray Kids' Hyunjin shared three monochromatic pictures of himself on Instagram and received praise from fans, who complimented his look. The singer opted for a minimalistic appearance as he donned a black suit and matching belt. He accessorized his outfit with unique jewelry including an anklet, watch, rings, necklace, and earrings.

As the Stray Kids member shared the pictures, Cartier Communication's coordinator TC Candler left a comment on his Instagram post, writing, "Suits perfectly!" They also repeated the same phrase in their Instagram story, sharing a picture of the Stray Kids member and tagging him as well.

The news went viral on social media, leading fans to speculate about Hyunjin potentially being announced as the brand ambassador for the French luxury brand. The idol was earlier officially announced as the brand ambassador for Versace, sparking excitement among fans. They eagerly anticipate seeing how the idol will gracefully embody the luxurious accessories from the brand.

TC Candler's reactions to Hyunjin's latest Instagram post sent fans into a frenzy and they took to social media platforms like X to react to the same.

The idol recently made a grand appearance at the VIP Dog Days premiere, stunning netizens with his powerful look and enthusiasm for the film. He even signed autographs for fans at the event.

Stray Kids made headlines as they performed God's Menu at the 2024 Yellow Pieces Gala held at the Accord Arena. The group is now set to perform at the BST Hyde Park on July 14, 2024. They will also take the stage at the I-DAYS in Mexico.

Stray Kids are set to embark on an exciting journey with their third world tour, new album release, and more in 2024.