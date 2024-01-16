Succession beats House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, and more as the Outstanding Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

For the second year in a row, HBO's acclaimed series Succession secured the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, marking a night of triumph and farewell.

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the series, thanked HBO for taking a bold move and giving the show the green light. It was a huge win for them in the fourth and final season, making it join the ranks of other legendary TV shows as a repeat winner.

With a whopping 27 nominations, Succession is at the top of the Emmy game. It managed to win six awards, proving once again its reign over television. As viewers dig into the epic finale, they get to uncover the obstacles faced, and the lasting impact that Succession has made at the Emmys.

Triumphant finale: Succession clinches Best Drama Series at the Emmys

Succession won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. While accepting the award, Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the show, mentioned HBO and thanked them.

Armstrong remarked:

"This wasn't necessarily an easy show to commission right at the very beginning."

Succession joins an elite league of three-seat winners, standing alongside television celebrities such as The Activist, Dragnet, Playhouse 90, and Downstairs Up. And thanks to the network for playing a key role in the success of the series.

The show has 27 nominations at the Emmys this year (Image via IMDb)

Jesse Armstrong, during the Emmy acceptance speech, said:

"This is a show about family, but it’s also about when partisan politics and news coverage get intertwined with divisive right-wing politics. After four seasons of satire, that’s a problem I understand we have now fixed."

HBO was popular at the Emmy Awards this year. The show has been nominated for a total of 75 awards over the years, which is impressive.

A final bow with record nominations: HBO's Succession rules at the Emmys

The last season of the show, which was on TV last spring, was all about the fancy Roy family and their complicated relationships, and the important talks about selling their media company.

The story and amazing performances made for a legendary night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO won the Outstanding Drama Series award for the ninth time, proving once again that they're one of the most successful TV networks ever.

(L) HBO and (R) ABC are now both in the same prestigious position (Image via HBO and ABC)

Now that HBO has joined NBC with 21 trophies and CBS with 18, it is on par with ABC. The show not only made its mark in Emmy history but also blew everyone away with a whopping 127 nominations across all networks. It's the first drama series nominee to receive four nominations since 1992.

The series made its mark on TV and left a lasting impact, which was clear when it wrapped up at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The creators, cast, and HBO all celebrated the amazing journey and successful conclusion of the show, which left an impression on the TV industry.

As Succession said goodbye with a bunch of Emmys, it proved itself as one of the best TV dramas ever with all its awards, nominations, and people loving it.