The TV show Succession led the Emmy Awards 2023 nominations by garnering the most of any series. This includes nominations in several major categories, such as Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series, and multiple in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories for its cast members.

Other shows that received multiple nominations include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso. This reflects the broad spectrum of high-quality television productions available.

All categories nominations at Emmy Awards 2023: Succession breaks the charts

Best Drama Series

1) Andor on Disney+

2) Better Call Saul on AMC

3) The Crown on Netflix

4) House of the Dragon on HBO/Max

5) The Last of Us on HBO/Max

6) Succession on HBO/Max

7) The White Lotus on HBO/Max

8) Yellowjackets on Showtime

Best Comedy Series

1) Abbott Elementary on ABC

2) Barry on HBO/Max

3) The Bear on FX

4) Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee

5) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video

6) Only Murders in the Building on Hulu

7) Ted Lasso on Apple TV+

8) Wednesday on Netflix

Best Limited or Anthology Series

1) Beef

2) Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

3) Daisy Jones & the Six

4) Fleishman Is in Trouble

5) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Animated Program

1) Bob's Burgers

2) Entergalactic

3) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

4) Rick and Morty

5) The Simpsons

Notably, The Simpsons emerged as the winner of the Best Animated Program category.

Best Structured Reality Program

1) Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

2) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

3) Love Is Blind (Netflix)

4) Queer Eye (Netflix)

5) Shark Tank (ABC)

Notably, Queer Eye emerged as the winner of the Best Structured Reality Program category.

Best Unstructured Reality Program

1) Indian Matchmaking

2) RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

3) Selling Sunset

4) Vanderpump Rules

5) Welcome to Wrexham

Notably, Welcome to Wrexham emerged as the winner of the Best Unstructured Reality Program category.

Best Television Movie

1) Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

2) Fire Island

3) Hocus Pocus 2

4) Prey

5) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Notably, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story emerged as the winner of the Best Television Movie category.

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series

1) I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on Netflix

2) Awkwafina is Hangin' with Grandma on Comedy Central

3) Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training on AMC

4) Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+

5) Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question on Hulu

Notably, I Think You Should Leave emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Game Show

1) Family Feud on ABC

2) Jeopardy! on ABC

3) The Price Is Right on CBS

4) That's My Jam on NBC

5) Wheel of Fortune on ABC

Notably, Jeopardy! emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Scripted Variety Series

1) A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO/Max

2) Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on HBO/Max

3) Saturday Night Live on NBC

Best Variety Special (Live)

1) The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Fox

2) Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix

3) Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Disney+

4) The Oscars on ABC

5) 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS

Best Variety Special (Prerecorded)

1) Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

2) John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

3) Lizzo: Live in Concert (HBO/Max)

4) Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

5) Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

6) Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Notably, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Actor in a Drama Series

1) Jeff Bridges from The Old Man

2) Brian Cox from Succession

3) Kieran Culkin from Succession

4) Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul

5) Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us

6) Jeremy Strong from Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

1) Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters

2) Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets

3) Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

4) Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

5) Keri Russell for The Diplomat

6) Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

1) F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus

2) Nicholas Braun for Succession

3) Michael Imperioli for The White Lotus

4) Theo James for The White Lotus)

5) Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

6) Alan Ruck for Succession

7) Will Sharpe for The White Lotus

8) Alexander Skarsgård for Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

1) Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

2) Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

3) Meghann Fahy for The White Lotus

4) Sabrina Impacciatore for The White Lotus

5) Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

6) Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

7) J. Smith-Cameron for Succession

8) Simona Tabasco for The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

1) Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

2) Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

3) Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

4) Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face

5) Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

1) Bill Hader (Barry)

2) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

3) Jason Segel (Shrinking)

4) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

5) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

1) Anthony Carrigan for Barry

2) Phil Dunster for Ted Lasso

3) Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

4) James Marsden for Jury Duty

5) Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

6)Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

7) Henry Winkler for Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

1) Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2) Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

3) Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

4) Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

5) Juno Temple for Ted Lasso

6) Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

7) Jessica Williams for Shrinking

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

1) Lizzy Caplan for Fleishman Is in Trouble

2) Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy

3) Dominique Fishback for Swarm

4) Kathryn Hahn for Tiny Beautiful Things

5) Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six

6) Ali Wong for Beef

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani for Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon for George & Tammy

Steven Yeun for Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

1) Murray Bartlett for Welcome to Chippendales

2) Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

3) Richard Jenkins for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

4) Joseph Lee for Beef

5) Ray Liotta for Black Bird

6) Young Mazino for Beef

7) Jesse Plemons for Love & Death

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

1) Annaleigh Ashford for Welcome to Chippendales

2) Maria Bello for Beef

3) Claire Danes for Fleishman Is In Trouble

4) Juliette Lewis for Welcome to Chippendales

5) Camila Morrone for Daisy Jones & the Six

6) Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

7) Merritt Wever for Tiny Beautiful Things

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

1) Bill Hader for Barry

2) Christopher Storer for The Bear

3) Mekki Leeper for Jury Duty

4) John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky for Only Murders in the Building

5) Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider for The Other Two

6) Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Writing for a Drama Series

1) Beau Willimon for Andor

2) Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer for Bad Sisters

3) Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul

4) Peter Gould for Better Call Saul

5) Craig Mazin for The Last of Us

6) Jesse Armstrong for Succession

7) Mike White for The White Lotus

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

1) Lee Sung Jin for Beef

2) Joel Kim Booster for Fire Island

3) Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Fleishman Is in Trouble

4) Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

5) Janine Nabers, Donald Glover for Swarm

6) Al Yankovic, Eric Appel for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Directing for a Drama Series

1) Benjamin Caron for Andor

2) Dearbhla Walsh for Bad Sisters

3) Peter Hoar for The Last of Us

4) Andrij Parekh for Succession

5) Mark Mylod for Succession

6) Lorene Scafaria for Succession

7) Mike White for The White Lotus

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

1) Bill Hader for Barry

2) Christopher Storer for The Bear

3) Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

4) Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show

5) Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso

6) Tim Burton for Wednesday

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

1) Lee Sung Jin for Beef

2) Jake Schreier for Beef

3) Carl Franklin for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

4) Paris Barclay for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

5) Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton for Fleishman Is in Trouble

6) Dan Trachtenberg for Prey

Best Talk Series

1) The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

2) Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3) Late Night With Seth Meyers

4) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

5) The Problem With Jon Stewart

Best Reality Competition

1) The Amazing Race

2) RuPaul's Drag Race

3) Survivor

4) Top Chef

5) The Voice

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

1) Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye

2) Nicole Byer for Nailed It!

3) Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef

4) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for Baking It

5) RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Notably, RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race) emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Host for a Game Show

1) Mayim Bialik for Jeopardy!

2) Steve Harvey for Family Feud

3) Ken Jennings for Jeopardy!

4) Keke Palmer for Password

5) Pat Sajak for Wheel of Fortune

Notably, Keke Palmer for Password emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

1) Jon Bernthal for The Bear

2) Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

3) Nathan Lane for Only Murders in the Building

4) Pedro Pascal for Saturday Night Live

5) Oliver Platt for The Bear

6) Sam Richardson for Ted Lasso (Winner)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

1) Murray Bartlett for The Last of Us

2) James Cromwell for Succession

3) Lamar Johnson for The Last of Us

4) Arian Moayed for Succession

5) Nick Offerman for The Last of Us (Winner)

6) Keivonn Montreal Woodard for The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

1) Becky Ann Baker for Ted Lasso

2) Quinta Brunson for Saturday Night Live

3) Taraji P. Henson for Abbott Elementary

4) Judith Light for Poker Face

5) Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso

6) Harriet Walter for Ted Lasso

Notably, Judith Light for Poker Face emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

1) Hiam Abbass for Succession

2) Cherry Jones for Succession

3) Melanie Lynskey for The Last of Us

4) Storm Reid for The Last of Us

5) Anna Torv for The Last of Us

6) Harriet Walter for Succession

Notably, Storm Reid for The Last of Us emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

1) Being Mary Tyler Moore

2) Judy Blume Forever

3) My Transparent Life

4) Pamela, A Love Story

5) Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Notably, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

1) Dear Mama

2) 100 Foot Wave

3) Secrets of the Elephants

4) The 1619 Project

5) The U.S. and the Holocaust

Notably, The 1619 Project emerged as the winner of this category.

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

1) Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey for The Light We Carry

2) My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

3) Stanley Tucci for Searching for Italy

4) Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

5) United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Notably, Stanley Tucci emerged as the winner of this category.

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

1) The Accused: Damned or Devoted?

2) Aftershock

3) Last Flight Home

4) The Territory

Notably, The Territory emerged as the winner of this category.