Selling Sunset season 7: What to expect

Selling Sunset made quite a splash in season 6 which premiered back in May 2023, and now, it's back with a brand new season. This season will be no exception, with double the drama, controversy, and possible romance. On November 3, 2023, Netflix is set to release season 7 of the show, Selling Sunset.

In addition, to give fans an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming season, on October 12, 2023, the show released a trailer that included the following description:

"Reputation is everything when the series returns for Season 7 with sleek penthouse listings, a brand new office, and brand new personality clashes. The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."

Although Netflix has not officially released the list of cast members set to appear in the upcoming season, the trailer for this season shows cast members such as Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim among others.

Additionally, Heather Rae El Moussa's appearance in Selling Sunset season 7 is still uncertain, as back in March, during an interview with E! News, she revealed:

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out. Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back. It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Taking a look at the trailer, it appears there will be plenty of drama in the upcoming season, with Chelsea and Bre appearing to be at odds and Chrishell and Marie-Lou Nurk can also be seen in disagreement.

The seventh season of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on November 3, 2023

Despite no confirmation from Netflix, season 7 of the show is expected to feature 11 episodes, just like season 6. Further, according to the synopsis of the show, the following will be addressed:

“Selling real estate in the Los Angeles market can be glorious, given the area's sunny location and an abundance of the rich and famous living there. It can also be cutthroat as agents fight over clients and properties.”

Additionally, it mentioned:

“"Selling Sunset" showcases the drama at The Oppenheim Group, where elite real estate brokers sell the luxurious life to their affluent buyers. And the drama gets bumped up even more when a new agent joins the team and the veterans want her to prove herself before accepting her as a member of the group.”

As part of the series premiere, Adam DiVello and Kristofer Lindquist will serve as executive producers. The first two episodes of Selling Sunset will be released on November 3, 2023.

Additionally, according to recent reports by The Messenger, season 7 is expected to make a lot of headlines, as Emma Hernan recently revealed:

"Between the real estate being bigger and better than ever, the dynamics and the drama are elevated. Even just the trip that we take — it's something that we've never done before."

Furthermore, don't forget to watch Selling Sunset season 7 on November 3, 2023 on Netflix.