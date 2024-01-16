Succession dominates 75th Primetime Emmy Awards by sweeping 6 Emmys 

Satirical comedy-drama series Succession won big at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards by taking home six Emmys.

The annual gala, which is hosted every year to honor the best of television, was supposed to be held last year. However, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes during that time, it had to be postponed.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast on Fox on January 15, 2024, at 8 pm EST. The show was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson.

The entries for the Emmys consisted of shows that ran from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023. The number of awards given away during the night totaled a whopping 26.

Succession and The Bear led the award night by registering six wins each. They were closely followed by the comedy-drama Beef, which took home five awards.

Family drama Succession takes away most of the awards at the Emmys this year

Since the show's premiere on June 3, 2018, the audience has always been at the edge of their seats, ever-curious about the ways of the characters on the show.

The Jesse Armstrong venture centers around the struggles of four children who are trying to gain control over their father's business following a decline in his health.

After sweeping the Golden Globes and The Critics Choice awards, Succession yet again scored big at the 75th Prime Time Emmys. Out of the 27 nominations, the show received awards for six. This included nods for Outstanding Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Direction among others.

The show tied with the Christopher Storer-created The Bear which also took home six awards during the night.

Full list of winners at the 75th Prime Time Emmy Awards

After much delay, the 75th Prime Time Emmy Awards were finally held on Monday, January 15, 2024. Here is a list of all the winners at the annual gala:

Succession: Outstanding drama series

Jesse Armstrong: Outstanding writing for a drama series

Mark Mylod: Outstanding directing for a drama series

Kieran Culkin: Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sarah Snook: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge: Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Matthew Macfayden: Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

The Bear: Outstanding comedy series

Christopher Storer: Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer: Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White: Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson: Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ayo Edibiri: Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Beef: Outstanding limited or anthology series

Lee Sung Jin: Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Lee Sung Jin: Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Steven Yeun: Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong: Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Paul Walter Hauser: Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Niecy Nash-Betts: Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Outstanding writing for a variety series

RuPaul's Drag Race: Outstanding reality-competition program

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Outstanding variety talk series

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium: Outstanding variety special (live)

The fourth and final season of Succession came to an end on May 28, 2023. All the episodes of the show are available for streaming on HBO Max.