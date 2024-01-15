Who is hosting the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards? Explained

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is being hosted this year by Anthony Anderson, star of Black-ish and Law & Order. Though it is his first time hosting the Emmys, Anderson has had the experience of hosting the NAACP Image Awards from 2014 to 2022. He has also been recognized with 11 Emmy nominations, most of them for his outstanding performance in Black-ish.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off at 8 pm (Los Angeles time) on Monday, January 15, 2024, precisely four months after the ceremony's originally scheduled date of September 18, 2023. Following the Golden Globes, the Emmys will honor the most impressive television series and the most talented actors on the small screen.

From Jeremy Allen White's undeniable charm to Zendaya's fashion choices, the most prominent figures in Hollywood are in attendance at this highly anticipated evening of glitz and glamor.

Everything to know about Anthony Anderson

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards host, Anthony Anderson, has over 20 years of expertise in making people laugh. He is well-known for his roles as Antwon Mitchell from The Shield, Ray Ray from The Proud Family, Glen Whitmann from Transformers, and Louis Booker from Kangaroo Jack.

He has also starred in Scream 4, Agent Cody Banks 2, Hoodwinked, The Departed, and Black-ish.

Besides starring in his sitcom, All About the Andersons, Anthony also appeared in the fifth and final season of The Bernie Mac Show on Fox. He played leading roles in television series like Law & Order, The Shield, and K-Ville.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards date and time

The 2024 Emmy Awards commenced with a live broadcast on Monday, January 15 at 8 PM ET (5 pm PT) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This comes four months later than the scheduled date in September 2023.

How to watch the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Although the Awards event will be broadcast live on Fox, streaming will be available on Hulu the following day. Those who don't have cable can watch the event live on major live TV streaming services, such as FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV - One can watch live TV from several channels using Sling TV. For just $22.50 a month, one can access FOX as well as numerous other cable networks, including NBC, ABC, and Bravo with Sling TV's Blue tier.

- One can watch live TV from several channels using Sling TV. For just $22.50 a month, one can access FOX as well as numerous other cable networks, including NBC, ABC, and Bravo with Sling TV's Blue tier. Fubo TV - One can watch the 75th Emmys live on FuboTV, which costs $75 a month and offers a free seven-day trial.

- One can watch the 75th Emmys live on FuboTV, which costs $75 a month and offers a free seven-day trial. Hulu + Live TV - Watch the 2024 Emmys live on Hulu + Live TV. In addition to FOX, one can watch the show live on most other networks, including CBS, ESPN, NBC, and ABC. The next day, the Emmy Awards can be availed on Hulu with basic plans starting at $8/month.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will also stream LIVE on Lionsgate Play on January 16, 2024, beginning at 5:30 am.