What role does Reid Scott play in Law & Order Season 23? Details explored as Veep alum joins cast

A new season of Law & Order is coming soon and actor Reid Scott will be joining the cast as a series regular. The crime procedural is at its twenty-third season and this year we can expect some exciting plotlines and characters.

A few details of Scott's character have been revealed and it is known that the Veep actor will be playing an NYPD detective, filling in the void left by Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove in Seasons 21 and 22.

All about Reid Scott's character in Law & Order season 23

Reid Scott will be playing Detective Vincent Riley, who is familiar with Lt. Kate Dixon (played by Camryn Manheim), who has personally recruited him into the squad.

The actor's joining was announced in November 2023, after it was made public that Jeffrey Donovan would not be reprising his role as Det. Frank Cosgrove in the upcoming season.

Scott will be joined by Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks, who was added to the Law & Order cast list in Season 22 as Frank’s new partner Jalen Shaw.

About Reid Scott

Reid Scott is an American actor who began his career with roles in the off-Broadway play Cargo and several television commercials. He bagged his first lead role in 2002 in the Fox pilot With You in Spirit, for which he received his Screen Actors Guild card.

Since then Scott has appeared in many television series and films. He is notable for his starring roles as "Brando" in the TBS original My Boys and as Dan Egan in the HBO comedy series Veep. He has also appeared in an episode of Bones, in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Motorcity, and CSI: NY. One of Scott's main roles was on Showtime's The Big C in 2010, where he played Dr. Todd Mauer, the oncologist.

Scott's big screen features include a role in Amusement, Losing Control, Home Again, Venom, and the comedy-drama film Late Night. His latest role was playing Gordon Ford in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2022–2023).

Law & Order season 23: Release date and more

Law & Order Season 23 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC. The season 22 finale of the crime procedural drama was about a U.S. senator being shot and how the district attorney's office tried a case regarding gun control.

However, the finale did not leave us at a cliffhanger and it is expected that the new season will follow a new story and not continue from last season's finale. While no announcements have been made about Law & Order Season 23 plot, it is expected that this season will feature stories about two "separate yet equally important groups": the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute.

The cast list for the upcoming season is as follows:

Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon

Hugh Dancy as Executive ADA Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun

Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy

Reid Scott

Watch this space for more updates on Law & Order season 23.