“Eats head kicks for breakfasts” - Fans react to Supergirl eating roundhouse from Lara Fernandez

Sports fans have reacted with awe and disbelief after Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak survived a roundhouse kick from Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The much-improved Thai fighter defeated former WBC flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘Pizza Power’ Lara Fernandez by unanimous decision on August 4. Jaroonsak left no doubt in observer’s minds that she’s as tough and as competitive as they come.

Many fans flocked to Instagram recently to express their admiration for the 20-year-old’s iron chin when she absorbed a fleeting head kick in the third round. ONE Championship shared the throwback reel with the caption:

“Supergirl eats head kicks for breakfast 🥞.”

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan Reactions

Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has yet again demonstrated that she’s got what it takes to compete against some of the top fighters in ONE Championship.

Prior to facing Fernandez, the teenage rising star gained a new level of confidence by giving Stamp Fairtex, the former two-sport world champion, a run for her money in her last kickboxing match. Though she lost the bout by split-decision, she earned a hefty $50,000 USD performance bonus for her efforts.

With her return to the winning column, Jaroonsak is hopeful that she’ll have a chance to fight for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title soon. After her dominant performance against Fernandez, it’s only a matter of time before she gets her wish.

Rewatch Supergirl vs. Fernandez, and all ONE Fight Night 13 events on Amazon Prime Video.