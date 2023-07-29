‘Supergirl’ on thrilling war with Stamp Fairtex as her career’s turning point: “I did well in that fight”

Striking standout Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak didn’t feel confident about her work inside the Circle until she went toe-to-toe with former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Jaroonsak has looked nothing short of spectacular in her first three appearances with the promotion, scoring wins over Milagros Lopez and Ekaterina Vandaryeva. In January, ‘Supergirl’ earned herself a massive step up in competition when she was matched up with Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Squaring off in a kickboxing clash, Jaroonsak gave Stamp a true test for three fantastic rounds.

In the end, Stamp emerged victorious with a split decision victory. But, ‘Supergirl’ saw a significant boost to her confidence after going the distance with one of the most accomplished women in ONE Championship history.

“After my first and the second fights, I still didn’t have confidence because it was such a huge stage, honestly, and I was not happy with my work then,” Jaroonsak told ONE Championship. “But the most recent fight between Stamp and me, I grew more confident, even though I lost, because I got to fight with someone with that much more experience! And I did well in that fight, too. So, I’m much more confident.”

‘Supergirl’ will once again strap on the eight-ounce gloves at ONE Fight Night 13 when she meets Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

The 48-win veteran came up short in her ONE Championship debut, falling to Anissa Meksen via a second-round knockout in September 2021. Since then, Morales has further developed her game and is determined to snatch her first career win inside the Circle

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.