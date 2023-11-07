"Such vile hatred for white kids": Audrey Hale Nashville Manifesto leak revelations spark outrage online

New details have now emerged about Audrey Hale, who opened fire at the Covenant School, a private Presbyterian elementary school in Nashville, back in March 2023, leaving netizens enraged. The 28-year-old killed six people, including three children, before she was shot by the police.

Disclaimer: This article concerns disturbing details related to a mass shooting and has offensive language. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, it was revealed that Audrey Hale had left behind handwritten notes that clued investigating officers on her motives behind the shooting. However, following strong opposition from the school and parents, a judge denied the notes being released to the public eye.

On Monday, November 06, 2023, Steven Crowder, a conservative media personality, shared a YouTube video with leaked screenshots of the shooter's alleged manifesto. Crowder later shared the images of the manifesto on X.

He claimed that the notes revealed some disturbing details about Hale's mindset on the day of the shooting. According to the leaked manifesto, some of the statements were "I'm a little nervous, but excited too. Been excited for the past 2 weeks," "Can't believe I'm doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren't," and "I hope I have a high death count."

The alleged leaked pages describe a minute-by-minute schedule of the day and indicate that her victims were "crackers" and "a bunch of f*ggots" with "white privilege" who go to "fancy private schools."

Audrey Hale's alleged manifesto left internet users disturbed, with many were enraged over her "vile hatred for white kids."

"Very definition of hate crime and racism": Audrey Hale's notes leave the internet enraged

As Steven Crowder's post about Audrey Hale's manifesto went viral, internet users were left enraged and many took to social media to question why they were not released earlier. Some alleged that it was "covered up" as it did not fit the "narrative."

Some even blamed the school curriculum for "brainwashing" the children into "mass murderers."

Here are some comments seen on X:

It remains to be confirmed whether the images are actually Audrey Hale's notes. However, a Nashville police vehicle can be seen in the back of the photos, indicating they might have been taken at the scene.

Nashville reporter Phil Williams seems to confirm its authenticity but called the images "extremely misleading" and stated that "there's something in there for everybody."

The Metro Nashville Police Department has not commented on the development.