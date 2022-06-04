SummerStage 2022: Lineup, dates, tickets and more

SummerStage, slated to take place this June and July in New York’s Central Park and neighbouring parks, has announced its lineup. This season's festival will showcase artists across genres, including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, pop, global, and contemporary dance, among others. The outdoor performing arts festival bring nearly 90 free and benefit shows.

In a statement, Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director said:

“We are so happy to be back in local neighbourhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to be able to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park.”

SummerStage 2022 tickets

All performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts. Tickets for the festival can be purchased from the official website of City Parks foundation. The benefit shows are priced between $35 and $85.

SummerStage 2022 Lineup

The SummerStage 2022 lineup includes Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, Trombone Shorty’s VooDoo Threauxdown, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freeda, Cyril Neville, The Uptown Ruler, Belle and Sebastian with Los Bittchos, among others. Also among the performers are Waxahatchee, The Cribs, Sampa The Great, and Angel Olsen.

Heather Lubov further added:

“Parks have always been neighbourhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how absolutely critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to be able to bring neighbours together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up that is reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

SummerStage 2022 dates

June 4 – Aurora and Sub Urban – Central Park

June 8 – Modest Mouse and The Cribs – Central Park

June 15 – George Clinton – Central Park

June 16 – Belle & Sebastian – Central Park

June 17 – Summer of Soul – Marcus Garvey Park

June 18 – Aussie BBQ – Central Park

June 22 – Waxahatchee – Central Park

June 23 – Lawrence & Misterwives – Central Park

July 21 – Lucy Dacus – Central Park

July 23 – Sampa The Great – Von King Park

July 24 – Black Midi – Central Park

July 27 – Parcels – Central Park

July 28 – Caribou – Central Park

July 30 – Saba – Central Park

July 31 – Sons Of Kemet – Central Park

August 11 -- Cee Lo Green -- Central Park

August 20, 21 – Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – Central Park

August 23 – The Decemberists – Central Park

New York City has been hosting the festival for nearly 40 years. In 2020, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere was launched in response to the global pandemic, presenting free digital performances spanning all genres, available to viewers around the world. Select shows will also be live-streamed on the event's website.

