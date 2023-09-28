Superman: Legacy reportedly delayed due to WGA strike

Superman: Legacy is still aiming for a 2024 production start, but according to a recent DC Universe article, a delay is anticipated. DC also announced that David Corenswet will play the Man of Steel in James Gunn's next franchise's first film, Superman: Legacy, set in the new DC Universe. Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, revealed in May 2023 that the Superman film will begin filming in January 2024 and be ready for release on July 11, 2025.

While the film was scheduled to be released in July 2025, a lot of progress wasn't made due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The strikes had been going on since May 2023 but the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ended earlier this week.

A new development revealed in a report by Variety provides some optimism. It claims that if the existing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved by the end of 2023, filming for the Superman reboot "can begin in the spring."

Superman: Legacy likely to be released in 2025 despite delay in production after the WGA Strike

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios, are setting out on an ambitious mission to remake Superman's legendary tale for the first film in the new DC Universe. As mentioned earlier, the film was scheduled to arrive in theaters in the summer of 2025. The upcoming film Superman: Legacy seeks to revitalize the legacy of the superhero.

However, fans wondered if the release date of the film would change even after the end of the WGA strike. As of right now, it's possible that they might still release the upcoming DC Universe film by July 2025 as originally anticipated. This would be possible if production were to begin in spring 2024 and last for at least six months.

Just prior to the start of the strike, James Gunn turned in the first draft of the script. The current worry surrounding the film is the probable production delays brought on by the actors' strike and the preparations needed to start shooting again. Warner Bros. is still hopeful that the production will start on time in January 2024. Gunn, the writer and director of the reboot, will shortly return to finish writing and editing the Superman: Legacy script.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the writers' union reached a contract agreement on September 25, 2023, ending the writers' strike after 146 days. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still continuing. That being said, discussions about a better agreement with AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are anticipated to pick back up soon.

Despite the delay, the film's July 11, 2025 premiere date should still be on the cards.