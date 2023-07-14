“SUPERMODEL STATUS COMING THRUUU”: Fans gush over BTS’ J- Hope’s mesmerizing campaign video for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection

BTS fans worldwide shared a proud moment as member Jung Hoseok, widely known as J-hope, graced the pages of the prestigious Louis Vuitton website as their global house ambassador and cover image model on July 13, 2023. The idol appeared not just on their international website, but also on all indigenious websites of the label in all countries.

Further, on the same day, the luxury brand released a short film for their Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection, featuring J-hope. This significant feat further solidifies the BTS star’s influence in the fashion industry and highlights his growing global impact.

"J-hope MVP of fashion": Fans praise the BTS star for his Louis Vuitton modeling stint

After Louis Vuitton dropped the video, what stood out for most fans was J-hope’s outfits and modeling style. Known for his quirky and modern, stylish looks, J-hope's striking formal and luxurious looks left viewers spell-bound, who watched him dominate various sections of the Louis Vuitton website.

In the video, the Hope World singer can be seen wearing a number of luxuriously crafted outfits and dancing meticulously, making random aesthetic and gracious movements on a plain background.

J-Hope exuded confidence and sophistication in a dapper ashy grey suit and pants, presenting a timeless elegance that perfectly encapsulated the essence of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. His commanding presence left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Next, in an ensemble of deep burgundy, J-hope emanated elegance and class. The three-piece formal wear exquisitely highlighted his refined taste and impeccable fashion sense. This iconic look exuded a sense of luxury and sophistication.

J-hope then effortlessly embraced the contemporary streetwear aesthetic in a striking grey two-piece ensemble adorned with graffiti-inspired patterns. His unique ability to blend urban style with high fashion and a LV duffle keepall bag further solidified his status as a trendsetter.

Finally, J-hope showcased his versatility and boldness in a black loose turtleneck, complemented by the iconic Louis Vuitton branding with the brand’s name written in the negative space created by rhinestones. Paired with sleek black pants and a stylish LV duffle bag, this ensemble embodied the perfect fusion of streetwear and high-end fashion.

Fans were elated to cherish these mesmerizing looks from J-hope, especially since the star is away fulfilling his military service. Despite his absence, his captivating visuals have left fans in awe, and they took to Twitter to express their admiration, trending hashtags like "J-hope fashion king" and "Jhope fashion icon."

btsplaneta @btsplaneta2013 @LouisVuitton j-hope looks incredibly stylish, modern and eye-catching in the LV FW23 collection @LouisVuitton j-hope looks incredibly stylish, modern and eye-catching in the LV FW23 collection🔥 https://t.co/13L0EYEGzu

More about BTS' J-hope's recent activities

BTS' J-hope possesses a vibrant and charismatic personality that has captivated fans worldwide. Known for his infectious energy and bright smile, the idol exudes positivity and radiates a sense of joy wherever he goes.

On April 18, 2023, the Jack In The Box star commenced his mandatory military service, becoming the second BTS member to enlist after Jin. Despite his enlistment, J-hope took the time to express his gratitude to fans on ARMY Day, which falls on July 9.

This heartfelt gesture resonated deeply with fans, as it showcased J-hope's dedication and love for the ARMY, even while serving in the military. The effort he put into curating a special note for his fans further endeared him to the hearts of fans.

