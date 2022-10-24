Surviving as a Celebrity Manager star Joo Hyun-young discusses her character's appeal to youth

Joo Hyun-young recently spoke about her role in the Korean remake of Call My Agent, Surviving as a Celebrity Manager, and revealed that her character reflects the lives of young adults and will likely resonate with viewers of that age group.

Surviving as a Celebrity Manager will feature Intimate Strangers’ Lee Seo-jin, Hospital Playlist star Kwak Sun-young, Thunderbird’s Seo Hyun-woo, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Joo Hyun-young.

The upcoming K-drama is a Korean adaptation of the popular French series Call My Agent! In its four seasons, the original series brilliantly and realistically depicted the frenzied conflicts that frequently occur between A-list celebrities and their managers.

tvN's adaptation will be adjusting episodes to reflect Korean culture while maintaining the show's unique qualities and adding new dimensions.

“I would be the happiest if viewers can empathize with So Hyun-joo’s feelings and root for her”: Joo Hyun-young dishes about her character

In a promotional interview for the upcoming remake of Call My Agent, Best Mistake star Joo Hyun-young spilled some interesting details about her character, So Hyun-joo, and hopes that viewers resonate with her.

For the series, she adopted the identity of So Hyun-joo, a bumbling but responsible novice manager at the major entertainment agency METHOD Entertainment. After many ups and downs, So Hyun-joo finally achieves her lifelong goal of becoming a manager. She admires the tireless dedication of those who operate behind the scenes to make artists shine.

Small-town girl So Hyun-joo faces many of the same challenges as other newcomers to the real world. Joo Hyun-young previously stated that the role mirrored her idealistic but naive self in her early twenties.

Hence, the actress has faith that So Hyun-joo will strike a chord with many viewers and hit home with all those who have moved out of their homes to realize their dreams.

Joo Hyun-young, however, said that she had not shown the character to be an accurate reflection of herself during her rookie year. In all modesty, the actress said:

“So Hyun-joo is way more mature than the old me"

The actress said that she worked hard to portray someone who is determined and resilient but still kind and attentive to others, emphasizing So Hyun-joo's character as patient and very responsible.

A newcomer to the entertainment industry, So Hyun-joo's journey as a rookie manager is similar to that of the actress protraying the character. Joo Hyun-young spoke highly of the opportunity to collaborate with seasoned performers like Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, and Seo Hyun-woo:

“I was eager to learn by watching them silently from the side, but they gave me so much advice, and I learned more than I expected.”

The 26-year-old actress also said that the original French series will be appreciated even more now that it's being remade in Korean, recalling the first reading of the script:

"The script was so interesting that I naturally visualised myself inside the drama and how the scenes would play out.”

Joo Hyun-young concluded by saying:

“I hope viewers can also feel the great enjoyment that I’ve felt about the drama. Above all, I would be the happiest if viewers can empathize with So Hyun-joo’s feelings and root for her.”

The upcoming K-drama Surviving as a Celebrity Manager will premiere on November 7.

