"Swifties don't be toxic challenge" — Memes erupt as internet reacts to Joe Alwyn presenting at the Oscars 2025

Joe Alwyn took to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre stage on March 2 to present the award for Best Cinematography during the 2025 Oscars. Many were surprised to see the actor at the awards ceremony as he often steers away from public appearances.

Netizens have since taken to the internet to comment on the performer, who also dated pop star Taylor Swift between 2017 and 2023.

Dressed in a black tux with a purple and yellow brooch, he presented the aforementioned award, which Lol Crawley won for his work on The Brutalist.

Alwyn also starred in The Brutalist, playing Harry Lee Van Buren, the privileged son of industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce).

Many took to the internet to comment on Joe Alwyn’s appearance at the Academy Awards, with one netizen commenting:

Several others took to X to comment about the 34-year-old actor and how Taylor Swift’s fans are going to take to the internet to comment on Alwyn. Some other tweets read:

“Manifesting that the swifties leave joe alwyn alone tonight,” an X user said.

“I'm crying at all the swifties, absolutely crashing out for seeing joe alwyn on screen. How are you gonna let a simple guy affect you so much,” another internet user said.

“Oh God, please shut every account with 's Version on their display name NOW,” a netizen said online.

According to People Magazine, a source told them that the now former couple ended their relationship because of “differences in their personalities,” which became “harder to ignore after years together.” Meanwhile, some other reactions to Alwyn’s appearance at the Oscars read:

“GET HIM OFF MY SCREEN RN,” another internet user said.

“being losers about joe alwyn in an Oscars stage because their current man is being bullied into retirement,” a netizen said.

“Just try and ignore it”— Joe Alwyn discussed life post Taylor Swift in 2025 The Guardian interview

While discussing The Brutalist and what life has been like since dating Taylor Swift among other topics with The Guardian, Joe Alwyn commented on the world’s reluctance to get past the relationship. Alwyn said:

“That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Speaking about prioritizing his family and friends, Alwyn added:

“Right from the beginning, I tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f**ked.”

Alwyn became a topic of conversation among Swifties again after Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans opined discussed her relationship with Alwyn. Many believe that the song So Long, London was in reference to their relationship.

Following her breakup from Alwyn, Swift began dating NFL athlete Travis Kelce in 2023.

