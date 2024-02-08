“As if he's the first ex”: Internet reacts to Joe Alwyn reportedly feeling “shady” if Taylor Swift talks about him in her new album

Joe Alwyn, the English actor has allegedly opened up about chatter that Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, is about their relationship and subsequent breakup.

Media outlets spoke to insiders who confirmed that Joe thinks the album title is a reference to his WhatsApp group with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. The group is named The Tortured Man Club. According to Cosmopolitan one of the sources said,

"If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with songwriting on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all. Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did."

Netizens and Swifties have responded to the actor's alleged opinion on the upcoming album. Some of them are trolling Alwyn online for making unwarranted assumptions.

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn allegedly thinks it's "shady" If 'The Tortured Poets Department' is about him

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift began dating in late 2016 after her split with Tom Hiddleston. The relationship lasted for six years and the couple kept much of their time together private. They broke up on April 8, 2023.

However, the singer has allegedly written multiple songs about Joe Alwyn including, Eng Game, Invisible String, Peace, Delicate, and Gorgeous, as per People. On Sunday, February 4, 2024, Taylor Swift was at the Grammys when she made an announcement during her acceptance speech. She revealed that her 13th album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19.

Fans soon linked the name of the album with Joe Alwyn's Whatsapp group, and the actor allegedly had some things to say in response to her album's inspiration, as per Page Six. A source told media outlets that the actor would be very surprised if her latest release featured any intimate information about their split. They said,

"Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her. It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat. Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn’t want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair broke up because both of them realized that "they weren't completely right for one another." The insider clarified that Joe Alwyn does not have any ill will against Taylor, as per Cosmopolitan. They said,

"Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more."

Social media users began mocking Joe for allegedly assuming that Swift's album is about him, while others spoke in favor of the actor. Some of the reactions are given below.

Taylor Swift is expected to reach the Super Bowl in time to see Travis Kelce, her current boyfriend, play on Sunday, February 11, 2024, as per CBS Sports. The Eras tour will take place in Tokyo, Japan from Wednesday, February 7 until Saturday, February 10.

