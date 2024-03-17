Sydney Sweeney hints at possibility of returning to Spider-verse but with ONE major condition

Sydney Sweeney revealed in a recent conversation that she would reprise her Madame Web role in a new Spider-Man project, but there's a catch. She wants to feature alongside her Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. While speaking to Comicbook.com on March 16, Sweeney said:

"Oh my God yeah, that'd be so cool."

For the unversed, HBO show Euphoria features Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, while Zendaya plays the main protagonist, Rue Bennett.

Recently, Sweeney starred in Madame Web, making her a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Meanwhile, Zendaya is also a part of SSU as she essayed the role of MJ, opposite Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

What role does Sydney Sweeney play in Madame Web?

Sydney Sweeney appears in the supporting role of Julia Cornwall in Madame Web. Starring alongside Dakota Johnson, Sweeney plays an awkward teenage girl who is destined to become a Spider-Woman in the future. The character is named Julia Carpenter in the comics. In an interview with Variety in 2022, she discussed her excitement about joining the superhero film:

"I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all, and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

However, Madame Web received negative reviews and failed at the box office, becoming Sony's lowest opening film. It also became a meme on social media, with fans poking fun at the movie dialogues and plot.

Sydney Sweeney's desire to work with Zendaya on a Spider-Man project opens the possibilities of a new film where their characters can co-exist and interact with each other. Zendaya has already appeared in three Spider-Man movies, with the most recent one being Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sweeney is set to appear in a horror flick titled Immaculate. The film will hit theaters on March 22, 2024.