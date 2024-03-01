"T-Pain is diabolically racist": Video of 'The Floor' contestants not knowing Steve Harvey and more famous black people goes viral

The new series, The Floor's, first season ended this Tuesday, February 27. It is a trivia game show hosted by Rob Lowe, which was telecasted at 8/7c on FOX.

The first season's last episode featured the epic trivia competition. The show began with over 80 contestants and concluded with the 17 contestants left vying for the $250,000 grand prize.

The Floor's season finale aired on FOX, but fans of Fubo or direcTV Stream, who have given up on basic cable, could also watch the last episode live on Tuesday.

Now, a recent video of the show was uploaded on Instagram and X by users @theneighborhoodtalk and @Kenzo__Slice, where the contestants were asked to recognise some of the celebrities. However, they can be seen failing to answer the names of all the African-American celebrities, including Steve Harvey.

Once this video went viral, it drew widespread criticism. Netizens took to the comment section of the Instagram video to express their opinion.

Netizens reacted to the clip of the show (Image via Instagram / uptwn_2wrist)

Netizens criticize as a video of The Floor contestants not knowing most famous black celebrities goes viral

'The Floor' is a game show that started recently (Image via IMDb)

The Floor is a game show franchise that debuted in the Netherlands in 2023. Since then, different nations have created their own versions. The competition features timed quiz duels between the competitors.

The game floor is initially divided into 100 grid squares, each representing a single participant with knowledge of a distinct genre or area of expertise, such as 'horror films.'

In the show hosted by Rob Lowe, a primary challenger is chosen at random and is given the option to choose from among their nearby rivals. It then pits the competitors against one another, with the winner's "territory" extending into the square(s) on the floor the losing player initially owned.

As the season progresses, the person who eventually gains control of the entire floor will win the grand prize. Rewards are given to the player with the most territory after each episode.

Now, in a recent video, which was uploaded on both Instagram and X, the contestants of the show's recent episode don’t seem to recognise any of the Black celebrities. Meanwhile, once the video went public, netizens criticized the contestants for the same. They then took to the platform to react the same way.

As per sources like the TV series finale, the first season of The Floor averaged 2.50 million viewers in live+same-day ratings and 0.43 in the 18–49 demographic, which includes the DVR playback until 3 in the morning.

However, Fox hasn’t officially canceled or renewed the show yet.