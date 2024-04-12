BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, has claimed the top spot amongst his contemporaries on WikiProject Korea's 'most-viewed page title' list, even while serving in the military.

He has not only surpassed his own group BTS but also secured the position as the top K-pop artist on the list.

In the latest rankings released by WikiProject Korea, the Love Me Again singer stands tall at number 16, with a staggering 266,529 views (at the time of writing) on Wikipedia.

Meanwhile, BTS closely follows at number 17, with 262,402 views, highlighting the fierce competition within the genre. This data, spanning from March 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, provides valuable insights into the preferences of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.

Taehyung surpasses BTS as top K-pop artist on WikiProject Korea's 'most-viewed page title' list

For those unfamiliar, WikiProject Korea stands as an ongoing initiative dedicated to monitoring pages associated with South Korea and Korean entertainment. Monthly compilations of these lists, shed light on current trends in the industry.

It's also worth mentioning that this list encompasses more than just page titles related to the music industry. It also includes influential tags spanning various sectors such as K-dramas, movies, actors, places, events, and brands originating from South Korea.

Here is a list of the Top 10 K-pop acts with the 'most-viewed page' title list and their ranks:

BTS V - 266,529 views, #16 BTS - 262,402 views, #17 Astro Cha Eun-woo - 166,943 views, #31 BLACKPINK - 161,605 views, #32 BTS Jungkook - 159,123 views, #35 BLACKPINK Lisa - 146,311 views, #42 IU - 140,054 views, #47 LE SSERAFIM - 138,994 views, #48 BLACKPINK Jennie - 199,047 views, #60 Stray Kids - 99,954 views, #80

In addition to Taehyung's triumph, the overall chart is currently led by the K-drama Queen of Tears, which currently boasts an impressive 1,047,419 views. This further underscores the widespread appeal of Korean entertainment across various mediums, including music and television.

Other Wikipedia records shattered by BTS' Taehyung

Additionally, on February 22, 2024, Taehyung garnered significant attention as he also emerged as the most-viewed K-pop idol on Wikipedia, accumulating over 42 million page views.

On January 14, 2024, the Singularity singer also achieved the title of the topmost viewed individual K-pop solo artist on Wikipedia in 2023. His Wikipedia page garnered over 15 million views on the online encyclopedia platform.

Despite being on hiatus due to his military enlistment, fans expressed elation at witnessing one of their favorite BTS members amass such considerable numbers.

After his debut with BTS in 2013, Taehyung embarked on a decade-long journey before venturing into his solo career. His debut solo album, Layover, released on September 8, 2023, marked a significant milestone in his musical journey.

Despite his solo endeavors, Taehyung fulfilled his mandatory conscription duties by enlisting in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. Prior to his enlistment, he collaborated with American R&B singer UMI on the digital single wherever u r, which coincidentally dropped on the idol's 29th birthday on December 30, 2023.

Moreover, Kim Taehyung made a memorable appearance in IU's music video for her comeback pre-release single, Love Wins All, from her EP The Winning, which saw a global release on January 24, 2024.