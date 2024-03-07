"Taking them to Gag City": Nurys impresses The Challenge fans by calling Jay and Michele out

The Challenge season 39 aired part two of its reunion special this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the segment, Nurys Mateo's fallout with another cast member was heavily discussed. In the previous episode, fans saw Olivia and Nurys confront one another and in part 2, something similar happened between Nurys and Jay.

Clips of their time on season 39 were also played, during which it was revealed that Colleen had a role in causing a divide between the two. However, she wasn't the one Nurys was mad at, as she broke down in tears over Jay believing other cast members instead of her, despite their long-standing friendship. She was also unhappy with Michele Fitzerald's interruptions and asked her to stay out of it, more than once.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the segment and were impressed with how Nurys Mateo called Jay out. One person, @Juanika14 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I just love how Nurys is gagging Jay and Michelle on this reunion. Just gag after gag. She's taking them to Gag City."

The Challenge season 39 fans react to Jay vs. Nurys during reunion special pt. 2

The Challenge season 39 returned to screens this week on Wednesday. During the segment, the host brought up Jay and Nurys' fallout on the show, during which Nurys Mateo got emotional and broke down.

Maria pointed out that Jay and Nurys went from being members of the Fantastic Four alliance to "bitter enemies in the blink of an eye." After the clips were played, the host asked Nurys when things started changing between her and Jay.

The cast member attributed Jay's changed behavior to her relationship with Horacio and noted that things changed when they started dating. While Jay disagreed, Nurys pointed out that "they" kept trying to get her to pick a side. She added that she didn't have to pick a side to play the game, but Michele interrupted her by stating that she picked their (Kyland and Horacio's) side.

"First off, Michele, shut the f*ck up. Please. Respectfully," Nurys replied.

She continued that since day one, Horacio and Kyland were part of her alliance, adding that she kept her loyalties to the people that she was going to be loyal to.

When Michele recalled watching Nurys' conversation with Colleen about being unsure about Jay, The female cast member retaliated by stating that it was valid.

Jay said that he knew Nurys had his back, but let Berna and Colleen get in his head later in the game. He added that at that point in The Challenge season 39, Michele had been purged and it was a case of 'he said, she said.'

"I was never ever coming for you, until the end," Jay claimed.

When he brought up the potential all-girls alliance, Michele pointed out that she was it's leader. However, Nurys wanted to continue the discussion about her and Jay and told Michele not to interfere.

Later in the episode, The Challenge season 39 star got emotional about the way things transpired and started crying. She reminded Jay that they had been friends for five years outside the show and noted that she got backstabbed by the only two people she was the closest to on the show, namely Jay and Olivia Kaiser.

The Challenge season 39 fans took to social media to praise Nurys for how she handled herself.

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.