The Challenge season 39 reunion: Berna accuses Colleen of "using people"

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week. During the latest episode, the cast continued their conversation with Maria Menounos in part 2 of the reunion special. The episode started with a confrontation between Melissa, Asaf, and Kyland and security needed to be called.

While the confrontation didn't turn physical, it set the tone from the get-go. While Berna couldn't be there for the filming, she sent a message to one of her fellow cast members whom she was close to on the show.

In the video message, Canbeldek called The Mole alum 'selfish' and recalled the lack of efforts from Colleen. She noted that they were very close during the show but things changed once they returned home.

"People know you use people. I think it's game over for you. After we did the final, Colleen never really found time to even reply to my messages, even though the whole time we were thinking and making plans to celebrate my birthday."

The Challenge cast slams Colleen for using Berna in season 39

After the video message, Colleen noted that she was grateful for whatever the Survivor alum did for her. She added that she would agree that Berna played a huge part in protecting her and ensuring her place in the final.

However, when asked why she didn't reply to her messages, The Challenge season 39 cast member noted that she was not her "best friend" and was "super busy."

"And I was like, 'Why is she calling me so often?"

The cast member added that she didn't have time to listen to the "drama" which made Ravyn Rochelle snicker.

Maria asked Ravyn why she was laughing and the cast member noted that Berna protected Colleen throughout The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. She added that she was eliminated because Berna protected Colleen.

The Mole alum noted that she was eliminated because of her bad "social game" and the two got into an argument. Ravyn responded that it had nothing to do with her social game, she just didn't "trust motherf*ckers" quickly.

Colleen responded by calling her gameplay "shady" and stated that The Challenge season 39 star "played with everyone."

"I'm just so f*cking annoyed because it was all so f*cking fake when I genuinely cared about Michele, I genuinely care about Moriah and Nurys and Olivia, and I wanted to ride with them but they weren't accepting me because they were putting other people first."

The next cast member who defended Berna's claims was Michele Fitzgerald. The Survivor alum noted that although she saw an authentic friendship between the two of them, she did think that Colleen was using her.

When Colleen stated that she cried very often in the game because of her, Michele told her not to work with her in that case instead of using her.

"Right, you're friends with her because she protected you but were you really her friend?"

Champions chimed in on the situation humorously as Cara Maria pointed out that Colleen seemed to have burned a lot of bridges.

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.