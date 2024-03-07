"Psychopath": The Challenge fans react to Jay and Olivia’s secret hook-up 

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The segment saw the cast continue to unpack the events of Battle for a New Champion. While several conflicts and feuds were heavily touched upon, there were matters of the hearts that were also discussed.

The host, Maria, noted that several cast members were involved with one another as clips of the same were played, showcasing who was involved with whom. However, cast members also revealed that several relationships or hookups transpired when the cameras weren't rolling. One of them was Jay and Olivia.

While Jay constantly denied any involvement with the season 39 cast member, Olivia and several others, including Nurys Mateo, insisted on it. Fans of the MTV show took to social media to react to the big reveal. One person, @demiwithenny wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"LOOOL. Jay and Olivia?? Jay is a psychopath for lying whilst everyone and Olivia confirmed they kissed."

Olivia and Jay's secret revealed in The Challenge season 39 reunion special part 2

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week, which revealed several secrets. When Maria Menounos asked the cast whether there were any connections or bonds that didn't weren't shown on-screen, Melissa pointed at Olivia. While others snickered, Maria asked her who she pointed towards and as Melissa confirmed who it was, more questions followed.

"Olivia kissed Jay," Melissa then revealed.

While some cast members gasped, Jay asked Melissa to not start with the "bullsh*t." However, the latter doubled down and said that she saw them kiss in the bus but clarified that she didn't see them in the hotel.

Nurys Mateo chimed in that a lot of people saw The Challenge season 39 contestants kiss. Big T also noted that she witnessed a kiss after they went to the club together. She said that they were "canoodling" and "smooching" on the bus. Melissa added that they were cuddling back at the house as well.

Cara Maria noted that it sounded like he had a girlfriend and Laurel Stucky stated that he did, which is why he was trying to "backtrack." Although Moriah didn't say anything when Nurys asked her whether she saw it too, the runner-up noted that "a lot of people witnessed it with their own eyes."

Nurys further added:

"You're the one that had a girlfriend and you're the one that was making out with people on the bus."

While Jay kept insisting that it wasn't true, the cast didn't believe him. Nurys noted that people liked to hide things and do things on the bus just because there weren't any cameras around and thought that since it wasn't going to be shown on TV, they were going to "skate by" and be okay.

Jay then stated that the rest of the cast didn't know "sh*t" about his relationship, adding that he would tell his girlfriend if he had done anything "disloyal."

Olivia called it an "unfortunate situation" and noted that she didn't want to say anything since drinking was involved. She added that although she wanted to protect Jay, it was unfair to her since several people saw it themselves.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment.

Episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion are available to stream on MTV.