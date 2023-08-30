“Talk about a plot twist” - Travis Scott sends internet into a frenzy by skipping Houston for his upcoming Utopia tour

On August 29, 2023, Travis Scott announced his new tour, "Circus Maximus," which is in support of the singer's new album, Utopia, released on July 28, 2023. However, Houston, Texas, was not among the listed concert venues, which drove fans into a frenzy.

The overlooking of the singer's own town, where he last performed at the tragic Astroworld Festival in 2021, has caught the attention of netizens, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Netizens react to Travis Scott Houston's exclusion

Netizens were quick to react to the exclusion of Houston from the tour schedule, taking to social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), to express their opinions. Many found the exclusion to be strange and even illogical, given that the singer's hometown supposedly would be the kind of crowd draw a stadium tour required.

Others understood the exclusion of the Texan city, given the tragedy that occurred at the singer's festival just two years ago as well as the controversy surrounding it even now. Many hoped that the singer was likely keeping the city for a bigger project, perhaps even one similar to the previous festival.

The Astroworld Festival tragedy happened on November 5, 2023, when an inebriated crowd began mobbing at the festival grounds, clashing with security officers at the sight and causing property damage. The resultant crowd crush killed ten people and injured hundreds of other attendees, including children.

The event resulted in more than 275 lawsuits against the organizers of the festival, including Travis Scott. Scott was ultimately declared not culpable by a grand jury in Texas on June 29, 2023.

Travis Scott's debut studio album was released in 2015

Travis Scott began his music career with his debut studio album, Rodeo, released on September 4, 2015. The album was a major chart breakthrough, with a platinum certification in the US.

Following the success of his debut album, the singer released his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which was released on September 2, 2016. The album continued the singer's success, with multi-platinum certifications in Canada and Denmark.

The singer's next project was a collaborative effort with Huncho Jack, a.k.a. Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, which was released on December 21, 2017. The album was moderately successful, selling ten thousand copies in Denmark and seventeen thousand in the US.

Travis Scott achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, Astroworld, which was released on August 3, 2018. The album was a chart-topper on several major album charts and has so far garnered multi-platinum certifications in Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Italy, and the United States. The album also earned the singer Album of the Year at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.