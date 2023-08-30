Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus US tour: How to buy tickets, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Travis Scott has announced a new tour, titled Circus Maximus, which is scheduled to take place from October 11, 2023 to December 29, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the rapper's new album Utopia.

The tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Toronto, Oakland, Seattle, and more, was announced via a post on Scott's official Instagram page on August 29, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 31, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be purchased at the rapper's official website (https://www.travisscott.com/). However, prices have not been announced yet.

Travis Scott building momentum for his new album with tour

Travis Scott released his new album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023. The album has been a major success, peaking as a chart topper on all major album charts, as well as selling more than 500,000 copies in the US alone.

The full list of dates and venues for the Travis Scott Utopia album tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 13, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 17, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 20, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 22, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 25, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

October 29, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 31, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

November 5, 2023 – Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

November 8, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

November 10, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

November 12, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

November 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

November 18, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

November 21, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

November 25, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

November 27, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

December 4, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

December 6, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

December 8, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

December 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

December 12, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

December 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

December 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

December 21, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

December 23, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

December 26, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

December 29, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Travis Scott started the promotion of his new album with his Las Vegas residency at the Zouk Nightclub, which ran from September 17, 2022 to early 2023. This was followed by the failed attempt at an album release concert at the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

After the denial of permission at Egypt, Travis Scott performed at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy on August 7, 2023, which is set to be followed by the highly anticipated Pompeii show sometime later this year.