Travis Scott’s Utopia: Circus Maximus US tour: How to buy tickets, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Travis Scott has announced a new tour, titled Circus Maximus, which is scheduled to take place from October 11, 2023 to December 29, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the rapper's new album Utopia.
The tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Toronto, Oakland, Seattle, and more, was announced via a post on Scott's official Instagram page on August 29, 2023.
Tickets for the tour will be available from August 31, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be purchased at the rapper's official website (https://www.travisscott.com/). However, prices have not been announced yet.
Travis Scott building momentum for his new album with tour
Travis Scott released his new album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023. The album has been a major success, peaking as a chart topper on all major album charts, as well as selling more than 500,000 copies in the US alone.
The full list of dates and venues for the Travis Scott Utopia album tour is given below:
- October 11, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 13, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- October 17, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- October 20, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- October 22, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- October 25, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- October 29, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 31, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- November 5, 2023 – Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
- November 8, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 10, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- November 12, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- November 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- November 18, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- November 21, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- November 25, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- November 27, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- December 4, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- December 6, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- December 8, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- December 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- December 12, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- December 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- December 18, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- December 21, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- December 23, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- December 26, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- December 29, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
Travis Scott started the promotion of his new album with his Las Vegas residency at the Zouk Nightclub, which ran from September 17, 2022 to early 2023. This was followed by the failed attempt at an album release concert at the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.
After the denial of permission at Egypt, Travis Scott performed at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy on August 7, 2023, which is set to be followed by the highly anticipated Pompeii show sometime later this year.