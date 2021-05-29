Tana Mongeau called out by small brand for allegedly reselling their clothes that were given for free

Fans were thrown into a frenzy when a small brand called "Bleached Tie Dye" posted a TikTok on May 27th, calling out an unnamed influencer who looked like Tana Mongeau. The "unnamed personality" had sold their clothes that they gave to her for free.

As images were included but had the influencer's face blocked, fans were quick to point out the blonde hair that allegedly belonged to the famous YouTuber.

Members of Bleached Tie Dye, who are at the heart of this episode (image via TikTok)

Tana Mongeau allegedly steals from "small brand"

Bleached Tie Dye posted a TikTok video captioned, "To the influencer who slid into our DMs and asked for free clothing and then sold it on Depop for more than we sell it for," in attempts to call them out.

Fans quickly commented that the small portion of hair showed in the photo was obviously Tana Mongeau's, aside from the furniture and the bedding that was also claimed to be hers.

Fans noticed the infamous blonde hair in the photo (Image via TikTok)

Fans outraged by Tana Mongeau

As COVID-19 has negatively impacted small businesses and brands in 2020 and 2021, people found it upsetting that the influencer, alleged to be Tana Mongeau, would create this kind of issue.

They said:

Comments left on the small brand's TikTok (Image via TikTok)

However, others came to Tana Mongeau's defense, claiming that she only sold the clothes on her Depop because she may not have wanted to wear them anymore. One user said:

"I don't like Tana Mongeau, but she usually gets a lot of clothes, and she never ends up wearing them, so she sells them."

Another user, who also claimed to be a small brand, commented that she had the right to sell the clothes if the brand did not include any rules in the contract.

"As someone who makes clothes, if you don't want them to sell what you send, you have to put it in the contract. If you don't, they are allowed to sell."

The majority of the comments supported Bleached Tie Dye and had, in fact, brought more awareness to similar situations that are frequent among influencers.

