Tana Mongeau teases her podcast called "Cancelled"

Tana Mongeau grabbed everyone's attention on June 24th when announcing the possibility of having her own podcast. Despite countless YouTubers jumping the podcast train, fans of hers were still excited.

23-year-old Tana Mongeau has recently come under fire for numerous accusations and drama involving other influencers. Though she is already known for being controversial and outspoken, Mongeau's career was put through the wringer after recently causing drama within the ACE Family, supporting David Dobrik, and receiving backlash after being invited as a guest on the H3 Podcast.

Although Mongeau has received a lot of hate recently, the influencer has still made efforts to accumulate as much "clout" as possible from her willing fans.

Tana Mongeau to start podcast

On Thursday evening, which was also her birthday, Tana Mongeau tweeted out that she was thinking about making a podcast called "Cancelled."

While the YouTuber has been called out or "canceled" for a variety of issues over the past years, Mongeau had claimed it only made sense to start a podcast.

Mongeau then tweeted out the potential name of her alleged new podcast, presenting a funny twist on how the public has perceived her.

CANCELLED... the podcast? — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 25, 2021

Fans support Tana Mongeau's podcast idea

Fans of the controversial YouTuber took to Twitter to express their excitement and support for her idea of starting a podcast.

Albeit receiving volumes of hate from openly praising David Dobrik for his return, fans of Tana Mongeau still wanted to "hear the tea," as she is known for her outrageous storytimes.

WHEN IS IT DROPPING — professional whore (@kadensacc) June 25, 2021

YES 100000% YES BITCH — beneta💜 TANA’S DAYY🥳 (@benetamongeau) June 25, 2021

Is that really a question Tana? — Jakub Fürst (@JakubFrst3) June 25, 2021

yes bb we EXCITED AS HELL🥲🥳🥳💖 so proud of you and you becoming even more of a celebrity biiiitch!!!! — liv loves tana✨ (@livvie_marie) June 25, 2021

it’ll be canceled in 2 months when you stop posting 😭😭 i can’t deal w no content lol — jacob ranelli (@JacobRanelli) June 25, 2021

It’s going to be so fucking entertaining — Noah Saada (@noah_saada) June 25, 2021

CURRENTLY TWERKING FOR JOY — kennedy 🧚🏽 (@kennedybyrd_) June 25, 2021

Even the paparazzi team podcast, on god — Jameseyy (@_JamesFlynn_) June 25, 2021

STORYTIME PODCASTS lol — ❦ (@nnicolesaxon) June 25, 2021

What’s the uploading schedule? Once every 3 months? — ken (@kennuhhx) June 25, 2021

Tana Mongeau has not officially announced that she will be making a podcast, yet many have predicted that it would be a rather successful show.

