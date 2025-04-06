Target recalls 199,000 blender bottles: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Target and Sakar International have announced a recall of around 199,000 blender bottles due to a potential laceration hazard. The issue arises as the blades continue to move even when not connected to the base.

These blenders were sold at select Target stores across the United States. While one customer has reported the issue, no injuries have been reported so far. As a precaution, the blenders have been recalled, and customers can get refunds or replacements. However, returns should be made to the company itself and not to Target.

Let's take a closer look at these blenders and the steps to follow.

Sakar International and Target's recall of around 199,000 blenders

The recall of these Sakar International blenders was announced on April 3, 2025, due to a laceration hazard. It affects around 199,000 blenders, as per the official notice.

These blenders have been recalled because the blades kept moving even when disconnected from the base. When connected, the blender would not separate from the base, as the blades kept spinning despite being switched off. This poses a big hazard that could lead to injuries. As a result, the company has issued a recall.

How to identify the affected product?

Salar International's Vivitar Blender bottles (Image via USCPSC)

The recall affects Salar International's Vivitar Blender bottles. These were sold at Target stores and on the store's website from December 2024 to January 2025 for $5 across the nation. As per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission:

"The bottles are made of clear plastic and have a white plastic base with a white top. "VIVITAR," "Description: Blender Bottle," "ITEM: ES15-BB-TA" and "MID #5220824" are printed on a sticker located under the white plastic base of the bottle. "MID #5220824"is also stamped on the underside of the white plastic base.""

The product is manufactured in China and imported by Sakar International Inc., based in Edison, New Jersey.

What to do with the affected product?

Customers who may have the affected product are urged not to use it. They can return it to Sakar International for a refund or a $5 Target gift card. Blenders must be returned directly to the company, not to the retail store.

As per USCPSC:

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blender bottles and contact Sakar for instructions on how to receive a full refund in the form of a $5 Target gift card or a check, and a pre-paid return shipping label. The recalled blender must be returned to Sakar to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Consumers should not return the recalled units to Target stores. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers."

Customers with a faulty unit can contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 or via [email protected]. The company will issue them a prepaid return shipping label.

Target recently recalled its Favorite Day Cheesecake

Last month, the retail store also announced the recall of its Favorite Day Cheesecake due to a mislabeling issue that could potentially be harmful to people with relevant allergies.

The cheesecake is one of the store's fan-favorite items. However, it contains pecan nuts, a kind of tree nut. This could trigger mild to severe symptoms among people allergic to tree nuts. The affected batch was mislabeled and did not indicate the presence of pecan nuts in the cheesecake.

As a result, the products were recalled following a customer complaint. Fortunately, no case of illness was reported due to this product.

