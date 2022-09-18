Tee Grizzley net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he loses $1 million in robbery

Tee Grizzley recently became the victim of a robbery where burglars entered his residence, taking away around $1 million.

According to law enforcement sources, burglars broke a window of Tee’s house two weeks ago and found some jewelry priced at more than a million alongside a lot of cash. However, no one was home during the robbery and the case is being investigated.

Snoop aka Techie w/ a Tec @TechMoney_Snoop Tee Grizzley getting robbed after making Robbery parts I-IV. Can’t tell me ain’t power in words. Tee Grizzley getting robbed after making Robbery parts I-IV. Can’t tell me ain’t power in words.

Coach John @EastsideWillieB So PNB Rock get killed and Tee Grizzley get robbed for a $1M in cash and jewels. LA ain’t rapper friendly like they be tryna play it So PNB Rock get killed and Tee Grizzley get robbed for a $1M in cash and jewels. LA ain’t rapper friendly like they be tryna play it

Tee’s close friend PnB Rock was shot dead recently while he was having lunch at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The suspect also stole diamond chains from Rock. Tee has already released a music video for the fourth part of the Robbery series, which started with a 'Rest In Heaven' message for Rock.

Tee Grizzley’s net worth explored

Tee Grizzley has gained recognition for his songs like First Day Out, No Effort, Colors, From the D to the A, and more. His single First Day Out received around two million views on YouTube in less than three weeks and he then signed a record deal with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.

According to idolnetworth.com, the 28-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. Although details on his assets remain unknown, his career as a rapper, video game streamer, and songwriter has been her major source of income.

Tee Grizzley has earned a lot from his career in the music industry (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Tee Grizzley developed an interest in rapping when he was in school and formed a group called All Stars Ball Hard with his friends JR, Po, and Lee, and they started sharing their songs on YouTube.

While attending Michigan State University, he suffered some financial issues and began to rob other students’ dormitories with his friend, stealing around $20,000 of electronics and money in 2014.

The rapper, also known as Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. and his friend Jeremy Ford were caught, but Wallace fled to Kentucky. However, the former was arrested in 2014 after an attempted robbery at a jewelry store and was sentenced to nine months for robbery and later to 18 months to 15 years in 2015. He was released the following year.

Tee Grizzley was later released from prison and launched his first single, First Day Out, in 2016. After signing to 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records in 2017, he released another song, Second Day Out, followed by From the D to the A. His next release was titled No Effort and his first mixtape, My Moment, was released in April 2017.

Tee Grizzley's career in the music industry

He continued to release more songs like Teetroit, Beef, Win, What Yo City Like, and more. This was followed by other songs like Colors and Don’t Even Trip.

His first album, Activated, was released in May 2018 followed by a mixtape, Still My Moment, the same year. He became popular for his songs like Locked Up, Red Light, Payroll, No Talkin, I Spy, Mr. Officer, and more. He released another mixtape, The Smartest, in June 2020.

Tee Grizzley's next album, Built for Whatever, was released in May 2021 and featured guest appearances from artists like the late King Von, Young Dolph, Lil Durk, YNW Melly, Quavo, G Herbo, and Big Sean. He released his next mixtape, Half Tee Half Beast, in April 2022.

