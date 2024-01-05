Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry talks about taking Ozempic for weight loss after she gives birth

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry might join the long list of celebrities who have subscribed to Ozempic as their go-to weight loss drug. Kailyn Lowry recently revealed on her 'Baby Mama No Drama' podcast that she might have to take recourse to the Type 2 Diabetes drug to effect weight loss following her child's delivery.

During the podcast, Kailyn spoke to co-host Vee Rivera about her decision to use Ozempic injectibles to aid her weight loss. She stated that she found it exceedingly hard to lose weight as an adult, and was considering treatment for weight loss once after giving birth to her twins.

Teen Mom alum Kailyn's mom makeover caused a stir among her fans. According to E! News, Kailyn claimed that the makeover was one of the best things she has ever done with her life and that she was proud of it.

Why Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry considered Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription medication that has FDA approval for use in patients with type 2 diabetes. This is a brand name for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro.

With more people turning to medications for casual weight loss, Ozempic's appeal in Hollywood and beyond has surged over the past year, seeing an unprecedented rise in Ozempic's appeal. The wonder drug has indeed taken Hollywood by storm.

Several celebrities have previously discussed using Ozempic to lose weight while pregnant; Stassi Schroeder had a similar discussion in June on a Call Her Daddy podcast episode. Kailyn is just the latest on the line.

Stassi Schroeder said during the conversation that she considered taking Ozempic following her first pregnancy as she ate bone broth for dinner for six long months after giving birth, according to People. Additionally, Meghan McCain has stated in the past that she was urged to begin taking Ozempic in 2023 to get rid of her baby weight.

Ozempic and other semaglutides mimic those hormones that are released from our intestines and our pancreas when we eat, then go on to impact different tissues in our body, according to Ania Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., who opened up on the drug's effect to People last year. This causes patients to feel fuller before eating.

How many children does Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry have?

Having raised five sons and expecting two more, Kailyn Lowry is proud of her motherhood. She first gained popularity in 2010 when she made an appearance on season 2 of MTV's 16 and Pregnant.

She later moved on to Teen Mom 2, where fans saw her give birth to more sons. In 2022, she eventually parted ways with MTV following an eleven-year tenure.

On January 18, 2010, Teen Mom alum Kailyn and her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera welcomed their first child Isaac River, which was reported on 16 and Pregnant. After their son was born, the couple separated, according to In Touch Weekly.

On September 4, 2012, Kailyn married her ex-husband Javi Marroquin in a Pennsylvania courtroom. On November 16, 2013, more than a year later, they welcomed Lincoln, their only child.

Teen Mom alum Kailyn and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez share their third son Lux. The couple welcomed their son on August 5, 2017. She also shares her son Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez with Chris. Her fifth son was born out of a relationship with her boyfriend Elijah Scott in the fall of 2022.