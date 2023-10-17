"What is the world turning into": Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has smoothie made out of 5th baby's placenta, sparks disbelief

Kailyn Lowry, the star of MTV's popular series Teen Mom 2 and the author of the No.1 bestsellers Pride Over Pity and Love is Bubblegum, recently caught the attention of netizens when she prepared a smoothie using her placenta just days after she finally revealed that she had given birth to baby No. 5.

On October 16, Kailyn, 31, posted a video of herself blending up the placenta as part of a smoothie on Instagram. She added the caption,

“This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco.”

As soon as Pop Base shared the news of Lowry's placenta smoothie on X (formerly Twitter), it sparked a backlash from netizens. They slammed Lowry for the practice and expressed their disbelief in the comment section of the X post. One user even asked “What is the world turning into.”

Netizens bashed Kailyn Lowry for making smoothie from her fifth baby's placenta

After discreetly giving birth to her son Rio last year, Kailyn Lowry consumed her placenta in the form of a smoothie.

The Teen Mom 2 alum uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday in which she blended the organ before displaying the finished product in a mason jar. A picture of the finished item, a fruit smoothie delivered in a mason jar with a straw, as well as some graphic images of the placenta before it was blended, were also included.

She also mentioned a company from Pennsylvania that offered placenta encapsulation services in the video post. The artwork that Lowry, 31, and her partner Elijah Scott created on her kitchen counter using paint and the placenta was also shown.

Lowry's fifth child, Rio, was born in the autumn of 2022, but the reality star didn't reveal any details about the child until the October 13 episode of her Barely Famous podcast was made public.

When Kailyn's post was uploaded on Instagram and the news was uploaded on X by @PopBase, it immediately went viral. Social media users took to the comment section of the X post to express their disbelief regarding the entire incident. In the meantime, the post has already received 467K views and over 1.9K likes.

Does consuming placenta after giving birth have health benefits?

The placenta is the first organ to develop after getting pregnant. The pregnancy is significantly impacted by it. It provides oxygen, nourishment, and hormones to the mother and develops the baby inside the uterus. Additionally, it also eliminates the waste they produce.

The practice of consuming the placenta isn't entirely new, it began in the US in the 1970s. The placenta has been consumed fried, uncooked, in smoothies, and in liquid extracts because humans believe that it has several health benefits. Making a placenta capsule, the most popular placenta preparation, requires either processing the raw placenta or heating and dehydrating it.

However, as per the Mayo Clinic, there is no proof that eating the placenta has any health advantages, despite claims that it can lessen postpartum bleeding, prevent postpartum depression, and boost energy, mood, and milk production. Additionally, it has also been claimed that it offers vital micronutrients like iron.

The Mayo Clinic has also noted that placentophagy poses risks to both the mother and the unborn child. It has also been claimed that these recipes involving the placenta don't totally eliminate any potentially contagious viruses and bacteria that the placenta might harbor.

Due to a case in which a newborn contracted group B streptococcus after the mother consumed placenta pills carrying group B streptococcus and breastfed her child, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against consuming placenta capsules.