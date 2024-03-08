Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3: Release timings for all regions

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will return for a third season on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 pm ET on MTV. This season, the cast of moms and partners will fly to the beautiful destination of Cartagena in Columbia, South America.

The reality TV series is a spin-off of MTV's Teen Mom and has been a real hit with fans. This season will focus on couples and their relationships while delving into problems from their past with the help of trained mentors.

Fans can expect twists, turns, and plenty of drama as the young moms look to reignite flames and mend fences. They will confront their issues with the help of Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez.

When will Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3 air across the globe?

As mentioned, the season's premiere episode will air on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 pm ET on MTV. There will be 12 episodes, the first intriguingly titled Couples Take Cartagena!

A description for that episode gives an insight into what viewers can expect as the moms prepare for their trip to Colombia:

"It's an unforgettable third season as the Teen Moms and their partners travel to Cartagena, hosted by Cheyenne and Jade. Couples are invited to a beachside resort to rekindle romance and face their issues with the help of profes."

For those from around the globe wanting to catch the season premiere, the table below will help:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Who is in this season's cast?

There will be many familiar faces in Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3, including fan-favorite couple Maci, 32, and Taylor McKinney, 34. The former has three children, and the couple got married in October 2016.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell, 31, and Tyler Baltierra, 32, will also be on the trip to Cartagena. The couple tied the knot in August 2015 and share four children.

Pop Culture has reported the sightings of several other cast members for this season, including Jade Cline and husband Sean Austin. Fans will also be reunited with Cory Wharton and his long-time girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Cheyenne Floyd and her husband, Zach Davi, also look set to appear, as do Kayla Sessler, her partner Ryan Leigh, and Mackenzie McKee, with Khesanio Hall.

Singletons will also appear this season. Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot are also headed to South America. But Amber Portwood is absent from the lineup, and her presence is unknown.

A sneak peek at what to expect from this season

MTV's trailer for Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3 shows the couples making their journey to Colombia. A voiceover conjures up curiosity when they ask:

"Will this vacation be a turn on or turn into a mum-strosity?"

Caitlyn suggests that passionate moments will ensue because of the parents' distance from the kids. The parents will look to enjoy themselves on their sunny getaway in Columbia, but they will need to deal with raw emotion, love, and family dynamics.

Kiaya looks to suffer an injury while jet skiing

The vacation looks to take a wrong turn for Kiaya, as the trailer shows her being carried off the beach after getting hurt. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported on this and explained that although she was injured, it wasn't serious.

The source claims that Kiaya wore a neck brace for a day or so. This is just one of several dramatic moments fans can expect from season 3. It remains to be seen whether there will be any bust-ups such as the one between Briana and Ashley Jones from last season.

Fans can catch Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 3's premiere on Wednesday, March 13 at 8 pm ET on MTV.