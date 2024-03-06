⁠How long have Jenelle Evans and David Eason been married? Teen Mom alum files for separation citing substance abuse and excessive spending

Jenelle Evans made headlines after she filed a complaint for separation from her husband, David Eason after six years of marriage. As per The Sun, in a complaint submitted in the North Carolina court, Jenelle Evans stated that David "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing" behavior toward her throughout their marriage.

The Teen Mom 2 alum claimed that David refused to work and overspent her money. She also stated in the complaint that David allegedly shot and killed the family’s pet, a French Bulldog named Nugget. The complaint also mentioned that David reportedly did so in front of their minor daughter Ensley. Evans also stated that the Columbus County Department of Child Services, DSS took the family's minor children into their custody after the pet was shot.

As per E! News, the couple parted ways on February 16, 2024. Jenelle Evans and David Eason tied the knot in 2017 and share a daughter, Ensley, who is seven years old. Jenelle also has two other kids from her previous relationships, Jace and Kaiser. David on the other hand is also a dad to Maryssa, who is 16 years old.

Jenelle Evans requested full custody of Ensley while filing the complaint for separation

In the complaint for separation, which was obtained by The U.S. Sun, Jenelle Evans requested the full custody of their minor child, Ensley. As per the publication, the complaint filed by Jenelle read:

"It is in the best interest of the minor child that the plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that the defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child. The plaintiff has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family."

In the complaint, she also mentioned that she wants David to pay for the minor’s medical, dental, vision, counseling, tutoring, and prescription drug expenses.

She mentioned that after the separation, David allegedly failed to check up on their daughter, even after her important doctor's appointment. He was likely that the minor would require surgery but he made "no inquiries to the child’s well-being, treatment or status of the appointment."

While filing for full custody, she also mentioned that his "excessive alcohol use, and short temper" can create a negative environment for the child, as per The Sun. Jenelle Evans also requested the court to carry out a Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory test on David, so that the court can judge if he is fit to parent their child.

Apart from this demand, Jenelle also requested that their property be distributed "in the form of an unequal distribution of assets in the plaintiff's favor" since she is the earning member of the household. The complaint filed mentioned:

"Plaintiff is in need of the sole use enjoyment and possession of the property for the benefit of plaintiff and the minor children and hereby requests this court to enter an order sequestering the property for the benefit of plaintiff and the minor children."

It is important to note that this is not the first time the Teen Mom alum and David have split. As per The Sun, the former took the children and moved out of Tennessee in 2019 after filing a restraining order against David. The couple then reportedly got back together in a couple of months.