Tenoch Huerta speaks up against assault allegation by Maria Elena Rios

Actor Tenoch Huerta was charged with s*xual assault by musician Maria Elena Rios on Saturday. Huerta, however, has now come forward to describe the charges as false and unsubstantiated. He shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, speaking about the accusations, but the story was deleted later.

Huerta wrote in his story that the accusations of s*xual assault against him have already gone viral on the internet and this is the reason he has decided to clarify the misconception of the public. He revealed that he and Elena were dating for a few months in 2022 and that although they got intimate with each other, it happened with consent.

Tenoch wrote that although the relationship did not last long, it was mutually supportive, but Elena started to misrepresent their interactions privately and in front of their mutual friends.

"As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage," he wrote.

Tenoch Huerta further stated that he is not perfect, but can say with confirmation that the accusations are false. He thanked his family members and fans towards the end, praising all those who preferred to check the facts before making their judgment about him.

Maria Elena Rios posted two tweets, charging Tenoch Huerta of s*xual assault

Maria Elena Rios shared some tweets on June 11, 2023, where she accused Tenoch Huerta of s*xual assault. She described Tenoch as a "s*xual predator" and wrote that it is not so easy to speak about the emotional abuse and abuse of power in today's world. She described the actor as follows:

"Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization."

Maria Elena charged Tenoch Huerta on a few tweets (Image via _ElenaRios/Twitter)

Maria also explained why she took so long to report what happened to her, saying that people have a different opinion towards superheroes as they would never believe that superheroes can also be abusers, manipulators, and s*xual predators.

Also known as Maria Elena Rios, she is a popular saxophonist and an acid attack survivor. She played the Mexican musical group Maldita Vecindad in 2022 at the Vive Latino.

The second tweet posted by Maria Elena (Image via _ElenaRios/Twitter)

Meanwhile, the news of the accusations against Huerta comes three months after another MCU star, Jonathan Majors, was arrested in New York on charges of assault. The victim had to be hospitalized for some injuries.

Tenoch Huerta has portrayed Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta gained recognition in 2022 for his performance as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film collected more than $800 million and was loved by critics and audiences.

Huerta has also appeared as Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. His upcoming projects include the fantasy series The Chosen One which will be premiering on August 16, 2023.

