"Terrible parenting" — Internet reacts to G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher's son Yosohn posing with new tattoos for his birthday 

Social media has erupted in debate following an image of Yosohn, the young son of hip-hop artist G Herbo and influencer Ariana Fletcher, posing with newly inked tattoos for his recent birthday.

On April 10, 2025, a video surfaced on the internet, shared by a prominent Instagram model and businesswoman, Ari Fletcher, on her Instagram story. The video shows her son Yosohn having many tattoos all over his body. As a result, many users on X reflected on the viral video clip, which many viewers believe to be inappropriate for his age.

"Terrible parenting," one commented.

In addition, many users on X indicated that every child had used these water and fake tattoos at least once in their childhood, which can easily be washed off after a few hours.

"so yall never used temporary, tattoos as a child??? ," a user on X wrote.

"Fake tattoos have been a thing its just a little ink on some paper that you apply with water and wash off with water," another commented.

"We did this as kids, I had a flame around my belly button at 9. It's a bit much but it isn't unheard of," one more wrote.

However, some users on X suggested that certain community members raise their children with the same specific cultural norms, which could be impactful once they grow up.

"In my opinion this IS BAD PARENTING! They do sh*t for the social media n raising their sons to be like the n*ggas that break their hearts," a user on X commented.

"*big sigh* can we teach our black sons something different ? My goodness. It may be cute in the moment to some but as a outsider looking in, there's more to look up and forward to than this," a user commented.

"This is no where near cute," a third commented.

Neither G Herbo nor Ariana Fletcher have reacted to the online comments yet.

Yosohn, son of G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher, sparks debate after showing off new tattoos for his birthday:

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the video of seven-year-old Yosohn of G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher circulated online.

The video shows the young kid with numerous tattoos. Yosohn can be seen standing in a bathroom wearing black shorts with a heavy chain and at least ten tattoos printed all over his body, including his calves and face.

According to the video, the tattoos were gummed on the body to celebrate the child's seventh birthday, Friday, April 11, 2025. The video does not indicate whether those were fake or real tattoos, and none of the parents commented on it.

Yosohn's appearance on the internet is not new for the audience, as the parents, G Herbo and Ariana Fletcher, often feature him in their social media posts. Most recently, on February 16, 2025, G Herbo shared a FaceTime visual of him with his son as both wore masks in the video.

In the caption, G Herbo suggested that his son is "crazy," as when he FaceTimed him, he was casually listening to SWERVO, a song by Herbo in his room.

"MANNN MY SON KRAZY 😭😭😭😭 I JUST FACETIMED HIM RANDOMLY HE IN HIS ROOM PLAYING "SWERVO" WITH ALL HIS CHAINS ON," Herbo wrote.

G Herbo and influencer Ariana Fletcher opened up about their relationship in 2022, but no further updates have been given about their progressing relationship status.

