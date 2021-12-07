Tevan Gevorkian GoFundMe page raises more than $50,000 as Eagle Scout passes away 

La Canada High School’s Tevan Gevorkian sadly passed away on December 5, 2021. The young Eagle Scout was a volunteer and community leader admired by many.

Tevan Gevorkian had raised money for his schools’ basketball courts on behalf of an eagle scout project. By doing so, the institution saved the money that was assigned for the task.

After observing the youngster’s involvement in community development, the school found that Gevorkian was eligible for the Eagle Scout Awards as well.

Tevan Gevorkian’s friends create GoFundMe fundraiser

The Eagle Scout’s family published an official statement following his death. Tevan Gevorkian’s father Arick described his son as a born winner who succeeded in any task he took on. His official GoFundMe page, described Gevorkian as:

“Tevan was always one to put a smile on someone's face even in the worst of times. His personality was so unique that in a few words, you felt like you knew him for the longest of times, creating a special bond with all.”

Gevorkian was passionately involved in the Armenian community. According to the GoFundMe page, the Eagle Scout participated in the Arahat chapter as well.

The campaign was created by Leon Voskanian and Andy Kozanian to raise $75,000 for the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat chapter scouting division. They had raised over $53,000 at the time of writing this article. The highest donor to the campaign, with a donation of $2000, is Haig Eskandari.

Tevan Gevorkian was honored with the Eagle Scout Award, which is considered to be of the highest rank in scouting, on April 24, 2020. The virtual event took place on the eve of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Gevorkian had become the 31st member of the high Eagle Scout along as well as the first ever virtual scout that night.

