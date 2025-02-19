"TFC doesn’t have the same ring to it" - Internet upset as KFC moves its US headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

The popular fried chicken chain, KFC is now relocating its headquarter from Kentucky to Texas. The company informed the world via the Associated Press on Tuesday, February 18, that within the next six months, 100 employees will have to move as the brand will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas.

In a statement provided to the same outlet on the Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshea expressed his disapproval of the decision and said:

“I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too… This company's name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state's heritage and culture in the sale of its product.”

Beshea wasn’t the only one disappointed with the decision. Once the news was shared on X by Pop Base, it shocked the netizens. They took to the comment section of the post to express their disappointment.

Some even wondered if the company should be called Texas Fried Chicken, or TFC, as one user wrote,

“TFC doesn’t have the same ring to it,” wrote one user.

As the news continued to be circulated, reactions from netizens poured in further.

“So can we call it Texas Fried Chicken now? TFC,” wrote another user.

“TFC sounds like a toxic chemical you’d find in the water outside Galveston,” wrote one X user, echoing the same sentiment.

“This is just wrong, nobody wants TFC…” one user said.

Meanwhile, many users asked as to why the company made the decision.

“Why are they doing this?” another curious user asked.

"Wonder if this will change the secret recipe's vibe?” one user asked a different question.

“Why KFC change Their HQ to Texas? Is there any reason behind?” asked one curious X user.

KFC hasn't provided a specific date of the relocation as of yet

KFC is moving its HQ to Texas (Image via Getty Images)

KFC's chain owners, Yum! Brands, announced on Tuesday that the company, which had bee n founded by Col. Harland Sanders, will be moving from its Louisville headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Plano.

Yum! Brands further claimed that KFC's move is a component of a broader strategy to someday have two corporate headquarters: one in Irvine, California, and one in Plano.

In addition to the employees of the fried chicken company, the brand further requested their 90 remote employees to relocate as well. Over the following 18 months, it is anticipated that the employees will relocate.

The change, according to the firm, is intended to "foster greater collaboration among brands and employees." Nevertheless, the firm has intended to keep corporate offices in Louisville, Kentucky, despite plans of relocation.

Additionally, the chain plans to open a flagship location in Louisville. In the same statement, the company added that Plano will serve as the headquarters for both KFC and Pizza Hut Global.

Nonetheless, the headquarters of Taco Bell and the Habit Burger & Grill will continue to be located in Irvine, California. Furthermore, Newsweek reported on February 18 that talking about the relocation, David Gibbs, the CEO of Yum! Brands, said:

“These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders… Ultimately, bringing more of our people together on a consistent basis will maximize our unrivaled culture and talent as a competitive advantage.”

He further continued:

“I’m confident this is another important step in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally.”

However, as per a Spectrum News 1 report from the same day, the company isn't completely abandoning Kentucky. It will reportedly give the University of Louisville's College of Business a $1 million endowment to support the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence and finance scholarships sponsored by Yum!.

