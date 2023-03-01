“Thank you for everything”: Fans wish ASTRO’s Rocky well as Fantagio announces his departure from group and agency

Rocky's impending departure from ASTRO and his agency, Fantagio, on February 28, 2023, was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans.

ASTRO's Rocky has been an important part of the group and their memories for many fans. As a result, they had a hard time accepting his departure from the agency he had been a part of for 14 years and the group he had helped found in 2016.

mrs.park 🐺 will always support rocky @prkmnhykloml his eyes is telling a lot of emotions as if he was cherishing and capturing the moment. 🥺 I can really see gratefulness in his eyes rocky, thank u for everthng! Ily 🫶🏻



#라키 #ROCKY now this video makes me cry so much, how he stare the purple oceanhis eyes is telling a lot of emotions as if he was cherishing and capturing the moment. 🥺 I can really see gratefulness in his eyesrocky, thank u for everthng! Ily 🫶🏻

Many posted videos of his live performances, especially raps, goofy moments, and more thanking the idol for being by their side all this while.

ASTRO’s Rocky receives support from fans as the agency announces his departure

The multitalented Park Min-hyuk, recognized mostly as ASTRO’s Rocky, has dabbled in several industries and made a name for himself. Whether as a K-pop idol rapper, a musical actor, a series actor, or a composer, his versatility has always been something fans have been proud of.

On February 28, fans were informed about Rocky’s decision to leave ASTRO and Fantagio. The artist had been in discussions with the agency for a few months, and after a lengthy period, decided to embark on a new journey.

Rocky also posted a letter on the group's official fancafé on the same day, speaking directly to fans about his thoughts and emotions.

귤이🍊||☎️🌿🌱 @xcherrrio [ENG TRANS] 230228 ASTRO Fancafe Update ROCKY



"Hello, this is Rocky."

ASTRO and Rocky fans were out in force with their support, swarming Twitter with his name mentions. They wished the artist well in his future and dwelled upon his past moments with the group.

Fans also shared how they will always consider Rocky to be a part of ASTRO and continue supporting the now five-member group as well. They also posted certain moments that they believe hold more importance now, as they were the last time that fans saw him as ASTRO’s Rocky.

‏ً @intokmj rocky's "i love you, thank you" ending fairy hits different now. 🥺

moonbin universe 💫 @moonbinofastro

thank you mj, jinjin, eunwoo, moonbin & sanha who are still with rohas

thank you rohas for still being here for ASTRO



let us all be happy wherever we are



#ASTRO #아스트로

thank you rocky for the past 7 yearsthank you mj, jinjin, eunwoo, moonbin & sanha who are still with rohasthank you rohas for still being here for ASTROlet us all be happy wherever we are

클라라 @eunwoosdiary IT WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU, ROCKY

𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥✶ @imanoona85



I love you and thank you AROHA to Rocky right now:I love you and thank you

‏ً @intokmj

┃┃╱╲ in

┃╱╱╲╲ this

╱╱╭╮╲╲ house

▔▏┗┛▕▔ we

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

still love and support astro

and park minhyuk, rocky. ♡

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕

we still love and support astroand park minhyuk, rocky. ♡

ris ✶ REST @binanamiIk



You did well my world star, Rocky :( Thank you so much for your hardwork. Goodluck to you & for your future activities bub 🤍 This hit harder now 🥺You did well my world star, Rocky

anne ♡ | fan account @lee_dongmin30 WECHINDA WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT ROCKY'S RAP (+ HIGH NOTES).



THIS ROCKY WILL ALWAYS BE ICONIC



WECHINDA WILL NEVER BE THE SAME WITHOUT ROCKY'S RAP (+ HIGH NOTES).THIS ROCKY WILL ALWAYS BE ICONIC

Free Ricky from Mnet jail @AngelsRaes Trying to get all my mutuals into Astro and Rocky leaves

🌸Lala💜 ❅ @cla_eunwoo you will forever be ASTRO ROCKY

Fantagio announces ASTRO’s Rocky’s exit from the group and agency

As per Fantagio’s statement released on February 28, ASTRO will continue as a five-member group after the 24-year-old singer Rocky’s departure. Its four members, Eunwoo, Moonbin, Sanha, and Jinjin, were announced to have renewed their contracts with the company in December last year.

𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷 🌼⋆ @justmhyuk_



yes it's not over and we will chase you wherever path you will take, tho wer not millions here but we are praying and hoping for your successful, i will be forever your great fan.



rocky: "it's not over, until it's over" [ #라키 yes it's not over and we will chase you wherever path you will take

Only Rocky and MJ’s renewals were pending and while the former’s news is out now, the latter’s renewal will take some time as it will only be decided after he is discharged from the military. However, Fantagio’s latest statement seems to hint that MJ might also be renewing his contract.

In a statement, the agency said:

“After holding a series of lengthy conversations with Rocky, who has been a part of ASTRO for the past seven years, it has been decided that Rocky will conclude his activities as a member of ASTRO and conclude his contract with Fantagio.”

The agency also thanked the 24-year-old rapper for “doing his best” and mentioned that they “will continue to support him in the future.” They also requested fans “to show your continued interest and support” to the rapper who was now “embarking on a fresh start.”

Towards the end, Fantagio informed that the group will be focusing “on solo and unit activities” across various fields in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, it has not yet been revealed if Rocky will continue as a K-pop idol or shift gears to the production or acting industry.

