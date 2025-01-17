Amidst the LA wildfires, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the viral conspiracy theories about Diddy allegedly starting the fires on the January 15, 2025 episode of Live. Calling the theory “nuts,” he started by sharing how his brother had a run-in with a lady who “believed that Diddy started the fires.”

Jimmy Kimmel continued:

“Diddy, who is in prison in New York, managed to start the fire. And she believed this. There’s a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by ‘elites’ who intend to destroy Diddy’s p*dophile escape tunnels because they’re evidence. This is something real people believe.”

Showing on a map how the fires are far away from Diddy’s home in Beverly Hills, Jimmy Kimmel also stated:

“Never mind the fact that if you look at a map, you will see these bonehead elites managed to burn everything but Diddy’s house. I don’t know if they’re closing in on him or what the plan is. Thank God fire isn’t fueled by stupid or this country will be one giant Olympic torch right now.”

Furthermore, Jimmy Kimmel also urged his viewers and fans to donate to the people left homeless, and impacted by the wildfires.

“Sickening, awful, shocking experience” - Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional as he speaks about the LA wildfires

While Jimmy Kimmel opened up and joked about the viral conspiracy theory, it is worth noting that this was not the first time he has spoken to his audience about the fires.

During the episode aired on Monday, January 13, 2025, Kimmel was visibly emotional as he spoke about the “very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in L.A.” He stated:

“It has been a sickening, awful, shocking experience but it has also been in a lot of ways a beautiful experience because, once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other.”

The host then spoke about how the fires have impacted the men, women and kids in the city, as the devastation left several homeless, injured and even dead. Stating how it has “been terrible,” he continued by emphasizing how “everyone who lives in this city” has someone who lost their homes, or lives.

While NBC News reported on January 17, 2025, that the destruction has claimed the lives of close to 30 people, BBC reported that there is some respite as the strong winds fueling the fire have weakened in the city. However, the publication also reported that more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed as these have been the worst fires ever witnessed in the city.

Furthermore, BBC also reported that Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone hosted a press conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025, and informed the masses that there had been little to no fire growth on the last day, leaving the residents of Los Angeles relieved.

For the unversed, the wildfires began in the city on January 7, 2025. As per the authorities, the fires were allegedly caused by the drought-like conditions, followed by low humidity levels and the strong Santa Ana winds.

However, at the moment, the authorities are trying to extinguish the fire, and working on taking measures so that the wildfire can be stopped from spreading further.

