“Thank you so much for the love”: Jack Wagner speaks out for the first time since son Harrison’s tragic demise

Jack Wagner recently spoke up for the first time since his son Harrison’s demise. Jack posted a video on Instagram on July 22 where he thanked his fans for their support following his son’s death. The caption reads,

“Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent. I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me.”

Wagner stated that he was going to Vancouver to start the tenth season of When Calls the Heart and he is very excited about it. He ended the post by thanking his fans for their love and support, stating that their loyalty is huge.

Jack Wagner’s youngest son passed away

Harrison Wagner passed away on June 6, 2022, and his body was discovered in a parking lot. Harrison struggled with addiction but it remains unknown if that had anything to do with his death.

Jack Wagner once revealed that Harrison was missing for a week following a relapse in July 2016. Jack posted a tweet at the time where he asked people to share their fears, addictions, and struggles with him.

Jack Wagner @JackWagnerhpk I'm going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I'll start

Jack said in another tweet that he was scared for his son’s safety because of his own struggles with drugs and alcohol during his youth. He then disclosed to his followers that he had heard from his son and wrote,

“Harrisons been in touch. He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

Harrison was born in 1990 and was a Senior Financial Analyst – Global Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Treasury at IBM. He gained recognition for being the son of Jack and Kristina Wagner and his relationship with model and actress Sophia Bui. He was interested in hiking, dogs, and the gym.

About Jack and Kristina Wagner

Jack Wagner made his debut with a soap opera, A New Day in Eden in 1982, followed by General Hospital. He then appeared on another show Santa Barbara in 1991 alongside television films like Moving Target, Lady Killer, Frequent Flyer, and more.

Jack continued to appear in TV shows like Melrose Place, Titans, The Bold and the Beautiful, Monk, Castle, and more. He reprised his role as Frisco Jones in General Hospital in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kristina Wagner gained recognition for her performance as Felicia Jones in General Hospital. She also released a documentary, titled Children of Internment in 2013 and portrayed Nora Avery in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

She then celebrated her journey with General Hospital in 2019 explaining its impact on her personal and professional life.

Kristina and Jack got married in 1993. Their oldest son, Peter, was born in 1990. The couple divorced in 2006.

